Fans accuse MrBeast Burger of selling raw food, and the internet is divided 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast's ambitious fast food endeavor, MrBeast Burger seems to find itself on a bit of a slippery slope just a day after being launched across the USA.

The 22-year old YouTuber recently launched MrBeast Burger, his own brand of fast-food restaurants across the country.

The initial hype surrounding his announcement has been gargantuan, with the app crashing numerous times due to an influx of orders:

Thank you for supporting MrBeast Burgers!!!! I love this community so much 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 20, 2020

However, it now looks like his foray into the restaurant business has landed in hot water, as several fans have taken to Twitter to complain about their orders being served raw:

It's sad to see so many burgers, both chicken and beef, coming out raw from @MrBeastYT Mr.Beast's Burger stunt.



I understand this is more the housing restaurants' issues, but this is still unacceptable when it comes to any food service. pic.twitter.com/K7ATeGvbh4 — Staxlotl (@staxlotl) December 20, 2020

Many believe that this is due to the enormous launch and complexities involved in catering to a nationwide customer base, that too on such short notice.

While a large number of complaints have been leveled against MrBeast Burger online, a few even tried to expose him by contacting YouTuber Keemstar, who in fact turned down their requests and supported MrBeast:

You gotta remember these 300 locations had to switch to a new menu over night to pull this off. Its not going to be perfect. And delivery services is not even same company as MrBeast Burger. So late food not even MrBeast fault.



Just saying its not a "I WAS SCAMMED" thing. 2/2 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 20, 2020

From the tweets above, Keemstar certainly seems to be making a logical point, as pulling off a nationwide restaurant service overnight is nothing short of a herculean task.

On account of this, the internet is now on the fence, with fans and critics of MrBeast duking it out on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to MrBeast burger allegedly serving raw food

Ever since MrBeast announced MrBeast Burger, Twitter has been flooded with numerous complaints, with fans expressing disappointment over their burgers being served raw:

Mr Beast burgers served someone raw chicken and people are defending it. pic.twitter.com/odbsKiKELI — Brittany Ventree 🎄 (@BrittanyVenti) December 20, 2020

Yooo whatever you do don’t buy from Mr. Beast burger @MrBeastYT that shits raw pic.twitter.com/59djlkkJZx — Kiru Kantanome (@kantanome) December 21, 2020

Happy to support you again, but this is turning out to be a logistical nightmare and countless people getting raw burgers, heavily burnt buns, food items missing, regular fries instead of beast fries. I still happily hang my signed MrBeast hoodie on my rack. Day 1 tho I know. — Brock Hankins (@BrockTheRock68) December 20, 2020

Ordered @MrBeastYT burgers yesterday and was honestly so disappointed. We were missing two Mrbeast styled fries, a soda, and one of our burgers were raw :(

We tried to get a refund but there was no number to call </3 pic.twitter.com/w0m2vF881p — Alex (@avillegas723) December 21, 2020

been seeing a lot of people getting the Mr Beast burger and getting their sandwiches and burgers raw. yikes — Colby Clark (@colbyclark33) December 20, 2020

Yo Can I get a refund I’m not trying to get sick there was no option on How did we want it cooked but I expected to be at least well done or close to it this is not it @MrBeastYT #Mrbeastburger waited a hour for my food to be delivered highly upset 😞 pic.twitter.com/NGJZsXkk9d — Rjwatts📺🎮🎙 (@RjwattsTv) December 20, 2020

Mr. Beast, my burger was cold and raw, I want a humble 10 thousand dollars compensation. — UltrajoeComic (@ultrajoecomic) December 21, 2020

mr beast being raw i think because of the amount of people ordering it, this cause the chef to rush the hell out of the burger — i like pizza (@neilikepizza) December 20, 2020

That's what happens when you have no true culinary abilities but still decide to make food for a whole ass country — Miss Faith (@robloxkidsh8me) December 20, 2020

The problem with influencers launching food brands is that they have no control over the quality of the food. Major health risk. Example is mrbeast burger serving raw meat to its customers. Eiks! — jane austen (@janeaus10) December 20, 2020

A few tried to take a more rational approach, as they attempted to highlight the complexities involved in the food business:

this mans got a raw burger, then mrbeast FOLLOWED him, dmed him, and got him more food. WOWOW https://t.co/XHn9qcCvue — YegsTv (@YegsTv) December 21, 2020

I think the majority of those errors come from the suprise drop and mass ordering after the vid. My order didnt have cheese, but I just assumed they weren't prepared. — joe 🎄 (@realGyro) December 20, 2020

Anything Beast does (besides murder) will not cancel out all the good he has done in the world — Aaliyan abdullah (@Aaliyan71011) December 20, 2020

I think the Mr Beast Burger thing is to help out local businesses, boost sales, and encourage people to stay home

BUT I’ve seen lots of people + me unhappy with their orders (someone even got raw chicken)

SO “if you’re going to put your name on something it better be good” -Nick — Colors🎀💫 (@iAmColores) December 20, 2020

@MrBeastYT congrats on MrBeast Burgers people give him a break man he just open a crap load of Food joints and some people trying to get Keem to expose him for raw food and being late just think of all the people calling in for food mistakes will happen much love Jimmy and team — Laughing Chaos (@ChaosLaughing) December 21, 2020

Why would you want to expose Mr Beast he’s a literal gem of a guy — Jake/Sevxnth🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MandemJake) December 20, 2020

Imagine complaining about free food — _Santa_Clause_ (@Yeison40950611) December 20, 2020

While the sight of being served raw food can certainly be off putting for all, the entire issue seems to stem from a massive time constraint, coupled with a massive influx of orders.

This is a glaring error which can however, certainly be fixed and MrBeast himself recently responded, by assuring fans that he will work towards rectifying this flaw:

I’ll be the first to admit we are not perfect! An overwhelming majority of people are happy with their orders but yeah, some people had problems and I will gladly refund them and do what I have to to make it right! 🥺❤️❤️❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 20, 2020

Knowing MrBeast, he will certainly go all out to overcome this baptism by fire, as he continues to have the backing of his fans who firmly believe that one slip-up does not undo his string of past services for society.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers today, who has amassed millions of followers across the globe.

Apart from releasing YouTube videos, which revolve around wholesome giveaways and staging ridiculous stunts, he is also known for his extensive philanthropic work.

In honor of the tremendous year that he has had so far, he was recently crowned Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2020 and now looks all set to enthrall fans with his "most insane video" yet on Christmas.