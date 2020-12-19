MrBeast announces his "most insane video" ever, internet replies with hilarious theories 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently piqued the interest of the online community, after he announced an upcoming video, which promises to be "the most insane ever."
The 22-year old YouTuber recently took to Twitter to announce that he and his crew had just filmed one of their most ambitious videos, which is supposed to be even bigger than his famous private island series.
The video is officially set to arrive on Christmas, amid extensive fanfare:
As it is with most of his tweets, MrBeast's recent announcement has so far attracted a significant amount of traction online, with more than a 110K likes and a thousand retweets.
Soon after his tweet went viral online, anticipation reached a whole new level with fans coming up with a plethora of hilarious theories regarding the content of his next video.
MrBeast announces his most insane video yet
Knowing the lengths that MrBeast is capable of going to for the sake of his videos, fans have learnt to never underestimate him, as they reacted to his recent announcement with hilarious theories.
From buying a planet to wondering who sacrificed their life for the video, check out some of the hilarious assumptions made by fans, as they wondered what more could MrBeast possibly have up his sleeve:
While a majority of the community believe that he could very well end up buying an entire country, he had recently hinted at wanting to buy a small city.
However, when it comes to MrBeast, one can never be certain and with less than a week left for Christmas, expect the hype surrounding MrBeast's latest video to remain sky high.
MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, having has amassed millions of fans over the course of his career, courtesy of his larger than life videos. These range from ridiculous stunts to hosting massive giveaways.
Apart from his entertaining videos, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity, in addition to doing exemplary work for the environment, via his initiative TeamTrees.
Having made a mark across the globe, all at the young age of 22, his generosity and multi-faceted approach towards churning out content did not go unnoticed, as he recently took home the coveted Creator of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards 2020.
Published 19 Dec 2020, 20:10 IST