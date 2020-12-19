MrBeast announces his "most insane video" ever, internet replies with hilarious theories 

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently piqued the interest of the online community, after he announced an upcoming video, which promises to be "the most insane ever."

The 22-year old YouTuber recently took to Twitter to announce that he and his crew had just filmed one of their most ambitious videos, which is supposed to be even bigger than his famous private island series.

The video is officially set to arrive on Christmas, amid extensive fanfare:

This video will go up on Christmas 🤫 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 18, 2020

As it is with most of his tweets, MrBeast's recent announcement has so far attracted a significant amount of traction online, with more than a 110K likes and a thousand retweets.

Soon after his tweet went viral online, anticipation reached a whole new level with fans coming up with a plethora of hilarious theories regarding the content of his next video.

MrBeast announces his most insane video yet

Knowing the lengths that MrBeast is capable of going to for the sake of his videos, fans have learnt to never underestimate him, as they reacted to his recent announcement with hilarious theories.

From buying a planet to wondering who sacrificed their life for the video, check out some of the hilarious assumptions made by fans, as they wondered what more could MrBeast possibly have up his sleeve:

who died this time — not saf? (@safonjah) December 18, 2020

Giving my friend a country — 👑؜ (@OrangeGuy_YT) December 18, 2020

When are you going to finally buy the earth 🌍 — Kawber (@KawberYT) December 18, 2020

what the fuck else could be bigger than an island????? a city??????? — ashé ♡ she/her (@ashenootfound) December 18, 2020

Did you go to the moon with da bois jimmy? pic.twitter.com/XKcGoEUBCv — GlitchyIAN (@IanGlitchy) December 18, 2020

WE TOOK OVER A COUNTRY AND MADE ALL THE INHABITANTS COMPETE TO GET IT BACK — OꜰꜰᴇɴT (@0ffenT) December 18, 2020

People wondering what he did now: pic.twitter.com/5lv47jcJom — 《༺༆Cyan Dust༆༻》 (@HijirikawaDust) December 18, 2020

He bought the planet, and gave it to a kid, im betting on it — Alice? (@AliceOrSomethin) December 18, 2020

So he bought a country this time — Mansour Hassan (@mansourthehuman) December 18, 2020

is it mars — Keiah 🤍 (@larandkeiahswag) December 18, 2020

He would need like $8,000,000,000 000($8 trillion) — Archaic_Atlas (@RedReap15408327) December 18, 2020

He bought trump — FESTIVE FLASHDRIVE (@MRFLASHDRIVE) December 18, 2020

I can’t think of anything bigger than buying Earth pic.twitter.com/XgSXbRmKij — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 18, 2020

Probably becoming the president of united states because of the new DMCA law they're releasing in the end of the year or becoming the new CEO of YouTube- — Aprianex (@AprianexTW) December 18, 2020

Did you buy out not only two malls but three? — ShO_Ok (@ShO_OKPoggers) December 18, 2020

While a majority of the community believe that he could very well end up buying an entire country, he had recently hinted at wanting to buy a small city.

However, when it comes to MrBeast, one can never be certain and with less than a week left for Christmas, expect the hype surrounding MrBeast's latest video to remain sky high.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, having has amassed millions of fans over the course of his career, courtesy of his larger than life videos. These range from ridiculous stunts to hosting massive giveaways.

Apart from his entertaining videos, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity, in addition to doing exemplary work for the environment, via his initiative TeamTrees.

Having made a mark across the globe, all at the young age of 22, his generosity and multi-faceted approach towards churning out content did not go unnoticed, as he recently took home the coveted Creator of the Year Award at the Streamy Awards 2020.