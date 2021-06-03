Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie [Part 1 & 2]: When and how to watch, characters, trailer, and more about Netflix anime film 

A piece of good news for anime fans is that June 2021 will see a new release on Netflix in the form of the two-part anime feature "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie." The two Sailor Moon Eternal movies are set in the same world as the popular 90s Anime show "Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon" or "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon" in English.

The Pretty Guardians of Love and Justice return in an all-new double-feature where they battle the mysterious Dead Moon Circus and awaken dazzling new powers.



The two-part feature, which arrives on Netflix, is based on Dream Arc of Sailor Moon Manga.

All details about the Netflix anime movie "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal."

Official trailer

The official Trailer for the Anime movie dropped on Netflix on May 7th, 2021.

Release Date and Length

The two-part anime feature "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie" will drop on Netflix on June 3rd, 2021, and the collective length of both parts is expected to be 160 minutes long.

How to watch

Fans can browse Netflix to search for the anime manually, or they can here now to set a reminder for Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.

Characters and Cast

Here are the details about the characters and English voice cast for both parts of Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie:

Usagi Tsukino/Super Sailor Moon dubbed in English by Stephanie Sheh

dubbed in English by Stephanie Sheh Luna dubbed in English by Michelle Ruff

dubbed in English by Michelle Ruff Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask dubbed in English by Robbie Daymond

dubbed in English by Robbie Daymond Ami Mizuno/Super Sailor Mercury dubbed in English by Kate Higgins

dubbed in English by Kate Higgins Rei Hino/Super Sailor Mars dubbed in English by Cristina Vee

dubbed in English by Cristina Vee Makoto Kino/Super Sailor Jupiter dubbed in English by Amanda C. Miller

dubbed in English by Amanda C. Miller Minako Aino/Super Sailor dubbed in English by Cherami Leigh

dubbed in English by Cherami Leigh Artemis dubbed in English by Johnny Yong Bosch

dubbed in English by Johnny Yong Bosch Chibiusa/Super Sailor Chibi Moon dubbed in English by Sandy Fox

Apart from these characters, the anime film will also feature additional characters like Diana, Super Sailor Pluto, Super Sailor Uranus, Super Sailor Neptune, and many more.

What to expect

The movie is deemed the direct continuation of season four of the original anime show. The new Netflix anime show shares a similar storyline, Dream Arc, from the original Manga.

Part 1 and Part 2: Expected Premise

The movie takes place in April when a sudden solar eclipse takes place. Usagi and Chibiusa meet a mysterious Pegasus named "Helios," who seeks their help during the occurrence. The story will move ahead from this part as many character introductions will happen, followed by various battles and build-ups and the ultimate goal of saving the Earth.

Twitter reactions

Fans are really excited about "Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie," as many took Twitter to express their feelings of joy and nostalgia.

