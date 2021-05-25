How to watch Netflix’s “Geeked Week,” Comic-Con style free virtual event featuring Lucifer, The Witcher & more

Later this June, Netflix will introduce its very own virtual event called “Geeked Week,” a Comic-Con style convention. An announcement from the OTT platform revealed that the fan event would feature never-before-seen content such as new trailers, live artwork, news coverage, and more.

Netflix’s virtual fan event will take place over five days and will be “free,” unlike its paid streaming subscription. Aside from its exclusive content reveal, “Geeked Week” will also have star appearances from some fan-favorite Netflix original series.

Though Netflix’s theme for the event is on the lines of Comic-Con, it’s reported that the streaming platform has modeled it based on Disney’s D23 expo.

An official statement released by Netflix says the following:

“Over the years, Netflix has been lucky enough to inspire loyal followings for series and films like Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and many more. But these fandoms aren’t just about making GIFs, buying merch, or theorizing about the next big twist(s). They’re about sharing excitement and connecting with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for those characters and stories. Netflix Geeked, Netflix’s home for all things genre entertainment, wants to celebrate these communities and bring them together. That’s why we’re launching Geeked Week.”

When to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week free virtual event?

The event is confirmed to begin on June 7th and conclude on June 11th.

Where to watch Netflix’s Geeked Week virtual fan event?

Netflix’s official statement said that the network would soon update fans with exact information on where to tune in for the free fan event:

“We’ll be sharing more information in the weeks ahead about how to watch and when to tune in, so bookmark GeekedWeek.com and check back here for all the details.”

However, Collider, the outlet that broke the news, states that the streaming event will be available on all Geeked social channels. Daily recaps of the event will also be uploaded to the official GeekedWeek.com.

It’s likely that Netflix will be broadcasting the stream via their main website, similar to Warner Bros' DC FanDome.

What to expect from "Geeked Week" fan event?

did you hear? Castlevania is heading to #GeekedWeek and the team behind it — @AdamDeats @SamuelDeats and @kevinkolde — want your burning finale questions! what do you want to ask them? pic.twitter.com/bUDDm3DiD1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2021

The event will feature shows such as Netflix’s “Lucifer” series, “The Witcher,” “Castlevania,” and the OTT platform’s upcoming “Cowboy Bebop.”

“Drop-ins from your favorite stars” are also part of the event, so don’t be surprised if Henry Cavill or Tom Ellis surprise fans with a guest appearance.

