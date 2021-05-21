Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date, Cast and everything you need to know about Disney+ sequel

Disney+ is ready to deliver its viewers some nostalgia after announcing a release date for "Hocus Pocus 2" and confirmation of the original cast reprising their roles from the 1993 American fantasy comedy.

The upcoming Disney+ sequel will see the devilish Sanderson sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary return to modern-day Salem and wreak havoc on the world.

"Hocus Pocus 2" is scheduled to begin production this fall, but the sequel fantasy project has undergone a few changes. So here’s everything readers need to know about the second installment.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

The sequel’s lead actor, Bette Midler, announced on May 20, 2021, that Disney Plus will premiere "Hocus Pocus 2" in Fall 2022. The film does not have an exact release date yet and is set to premiere on the streaming service instead of having a theatrical release.

Plot

"Hocus Pocus 2" will see the return of the wicked witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary after three young women accidentally summoned them back to a modern day Salem. They must now find a way to stop the witches' hunger for children's souls and the havoc they inflict on the world.

The studio is yet to confirm if Thackery Binx, the tritagonist, will arrive from heaven to observe the events in cat form, similar to the original film.

The cast

Bette Midler

God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards - Arrivals (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors)

The 75-year-old comedian-actress will be reprising her role as Winifred Sanders in "Hocus Pocus 2". The veteran star’s career spanning more than five decades has won her four Golden Globes.

Aside from her stardom from the small screen, Midler is also known for appearing in blockbuster films such as “Down and Out in Beverly Hills”, “Ruthless People”, “Outrageous Fortune”, “The First Wives Club” and many more. Recently, she voiced Grandmama in the animated “The Addams Family".

Sarah Jessica Parker

Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, A Longstanding Ally Of The LGBTQ Community, Stands As A Proud Partner Of The GLAAD Media Awards NY (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-Made Vodka)

The 56-year-old actress will return as Sarah Sanderson for "Hocus Pocus 2". Sarah Jessica Parker is quite well known for her lead role in the “Sex and the City” series as well as the 2008 feature film of the same name. The actor has also starred in other popular TV shows such as “Glee” and “Divorce”.

Kathy Najimy

Bette Midler's Hulaween To Benefit NY Restoration Project (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for NY Restoration Project)

Kathy Najimy will play Mary Sanderson in "Hocus Pocus 2". The 64-year-old star is also known for her performances in “Sister Act” and the sequel “Sister Act 2: Black in the Habit”.

Lately, the actress has also voiced characters like Cheryl in “American Dad”, Mayor Mira in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and appeared in the second season of “The Morning Show” series.

What we know so far about Hocus Pocus 2

Instead of director Adam Shankman, Anne Fletcher will be directing "Hocus Pocus 2" and Lynn Harris will serve as producer for the Disney Plus sequel. The 1993 director revealed in a statement that he won’t be directing the second installment due to scheduling conflicts.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work, I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing ‘Boogie Nights.’”

Anne Fletcher also spoke about taking over the directorial duties for "Hocus Pocus 2" but fans can rest assured that the sequel will have the humorous elements that make the original film a blockbuster.

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," said Fletcher. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started."

More announcements on "Hocus Pocus 2" are expected to drop in the coming months. Fans can keep an eye out for more news on the Disney Plus sequel.

