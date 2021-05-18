Who Killed Sara? Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything about sequel to Netflix’s Mexican-thriller

Warning: The below post contains spoilers for “Who Killed Sara?” Season 1

Netflix’s gripping Mexican murder thriller, Who Killed Sara? Season 1, ended with more mysteries to solve, but the bigger question continues to baffle fans: who really killed Sara?

Nonetheless, the Season 1 finale confirmed that the show would continue to follow Alex Guzman on his journey to bring down the Lazcano family and discover the person responsible for the death of his sister, Sara.

Season 1 of Who Killed Sara?, consisting of ten episodes, premiered on Netflix on March 24th, and surprisingly, the streaming platform is already back with another season with eight episodes.

Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming season.

When will Who Killed Sara? Season 2 air?

Fans can tune in to the second season when the show airs on May 19th. Though originally produced in Spanish, viewers can also opt for English dubbing or use English subtitles with the original voices.

Plot

Who Killed Sara? first aired in March (Image via Netflix)

The official synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

“Hell-bent on exacting revenge and proving he was framed for his sister’s murder, Alex sets out to unearth much more than the crime’s real culprit.”

Who Killed Sara? Season 1 opened with the death of Sara Guzman (Ximena Lamadrid) from a parasailing incident. But Alex Guzman (Manolo Cardona) takes the blame and gets imprisoned instead of her boyfriend and his best friend, Rodolfo Lazcano (Alejandro Nones).

However, he is later left to fend for himself in prison.

After 18 years, Alex is released from his jail term and goes on a path of vengeance against the Lazcano family to avenge his mother, Lucia (Mar Carrera), and sister. Season 1 shows Alex unravel the truth behind Sara’s death and learn that her secret pregnancy made her a target.

The events that unfolded in Season 1 led viewers to believe that Rodolfo’s mother, Mariana Lazcano (Claudia Ramirez), killed Sara. But the season finale hinted that there’s more than meets the eye.

How to watch Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Readers can watch all ten episodes from Season 1 on Netflix and stream Season 2 on its premiere date (May 19th, i.e., tomorrow).

The cast of Who Killed Sara? Season 2

Manolo Cardona as Alex

Manolo Cardona at the Netflix Award - Opera Prima (Image via Getty)

The 44-year lead cast member returns to portray Alex, Sara’s brother, and the man on a mission to uncover the mystery behind her sister’s death and bring down the Lazcano crime family.

Manolo Cardona is known chiefly for his role as Eduardo Sandoval in Netflix’s “Narcos” and his recurring appearance as Porfirio Rubirosa in the “Rubirosa” trilogy and series in 2018.

Gines Garcia Millan as Cesar

Gines Garcia at the MAX Awards 2019 (Image via Getty)

The 56-year-old Spanish actor will be reprising his role as Cesar, the head of the Lazcano crime family.

Aside from his performance in the Netflix series, Garcia Millan is known for his roles in Spanish flicks such as “23-F la pelicula,” “Herederos,” and “Isabel.”

Trailer

Who Killed Sara? Season 2’s two-minute trailer shows Alex unravel more from Sara’s past after discovering a skeleton in his backyard.

Alex’s freedom is threatened again, but the bigger twist comes with Elisa being kidnapped and the Lazcano family searching for help.