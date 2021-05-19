Marvel's MODOK: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything about the Hulu sci-fi sitcom

The stop motion adult animated series "Marvel's MODOK" is all but assured to be a fan-favorite sitcom after its forthcoming release. The Hulu sci-fi original has already bagged a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from early reviews.

Marvel's MODOK is an R-rated animated series ordered by Hulu, as per the official announcement on February 11th, 2019. The series is produced by comedian Patton Oswalt and "Community" writer Jordan Blum. The two also serve as the leading producers of the animated show.

Readers looking to learn more about the mental organism designed only for killing can dive into this post, explaining everything they need to know about the Marvel show.

When will Marvel's MODOK Season 1 air?

Marvel's MODOK is scheduled to air on May 21st, 2021.

Plot

According to the plot synopsis for Marvel's MODOK:

"In Marvel's MODOK, the megalomaniacal supervillain MODOK has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, MODOK has run his evil organization AIM into the ground. Ousted as AIM's leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!"

How to watch Marvel's MODOK Season 1

The first season, consisting of all ten episodes, can be streamed on Hulu.

The cast of Marvel's MODOK season 1

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt is a popular American comedian-actor (Image via Getty)

Aside from serving as the writer and producer of the Marvel Television series, Patton Oswalt also plays the megalomaniacal supervillain out to conquer the entire world.

The 52-year-old stand-up has appeared in numerous shows, including "Community," "Parks and Recreation," "Two and a Half Men," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Kim Possible," and more.

Oswalt isn't new to the Marvel universe as he also played a part in Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero at the 34th Annual Imagen Awards (Image via Getty)

Melissa Fumero is the breakout star of NBC's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," known for her iconic role as Detective Amy Santiago.

The 38-year-old actress plays MODOK's 17-year-old daughter, who also has an appearance similar to her father.

Aimee Garcia as Jodie

Aimee Garcia at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour - FOX All-Star Party (Image via Getty)

Aimee Garcia has recently been known for her role in Netflix's "The Lucifer." Aside from appearing in shows like "Cadet Kelly" and "All About the Andersons," the 42-year-old has been seen in features like "Spanglish" and "RoboCop".

Garcia was also the co-writer for the comic book series "GLOW vs. The Babyface" based on the "GLOW" TV series. The actress plays MODOK's wife, who also doubts her husband's role as the superior supervillain.

Trailer & sneak peek

The first trailer for Marvel's MODOK offered a glimpse into the supervillain's life. It's clear that MODOK's hurtful nickname, "big head," takes a toll on him, enough to pursue a dream where the world is under his palm.

But his plans don't go according to plan as it seems to jeopardize his marriage and business.

A sneak peek from the Hulu sci-fi sitcom showed a fight sequence featuring MODOK. So far, the funny references to Pokemon and Street Fighter in the 2-minute video have caught many fans' attention.

Nonetheless, its gore-filled action with a mix of humor makes it one of the few R-rated Marvel TV shows acclaimed by critics.

