Fortnite leaks: Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K is coming to the game

Another day and another Marvel character are looking to make his way into Fortnite. This time, it is none other than MODOK.

M.O.D.O.K is a short form that stands for Mechanized Organism designed only for killing in the comics. He was the former employee of A.I.M (Advanced Idea Mechanics) where his head became very oversized due to his high intelligence gained through sub-Mutagen experiments.

Modok is CONFIRMED to be a part of the Fortnite storyline. pic.twitter.com/qs8gPjJnTc — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 23, 2020

At first glance, the character appears to have a big brain and doesn't really seem to be a Fortnite cosmetic item. However, in the past, we have seen the developers make characters with abnormal height to toe ratio. That being said, he wouldn't be the first Marvel supervillain to make his appearance in the game, as Doctor Doom was the first supervillain added in Season 4 along with Galactus.

MODOK and more superheroes should come in Fortnite Season 4

Donald Mustard, the creative director at Epic Games, revealed a lot of information about the future collaborations of Marvel and Fortnite. Thus, players should expect skins like Spiderman, Venom, and MODOK coming to the item shop in the future.

Before MODOK had is surgery, he created something at the Arms Dealing Org, which is called AIM. (sound familiar?)



The thing he created was called the "Cosmic Cube", formerly known as the Tesseract.



Interesting, right? — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 23, 2020

Meanwhile, some leakers like Mang0e revealed information about MODOK and his background, which makes interesting ties with the past seasons of the game. He might be a part of upcoming storylines as well. However, it remains to be seen if he makes it to the game or not. As Mustard stated earlier though his tweet, everything is connected and this could very well be another tie to the storyline of the game in the upcoming years.

Fortnite Season 4 is centered around the Marvel storyline, thus, there are high chances that most of these characters come to the item shop as cosmetics or simply come to the game as NPCs.

