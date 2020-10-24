Fortnite Season 4: Where to find and eliminate Shadow Midas at 'The Ruins'

Fortnitemares, this year, has been a tremendous success, and players love the new spooky changes made to the game. Apart from that, Midas, the community's beloved character, seems to be back in The Ruins, previously known as the Authority.

As expected, this location has been a highly-contested drop spot after the arrival of Shadow Midas in Fortnite.

Vengeance is a dish best... served... GOLD!#Fortnitemares is back! Shadow Midas has taken over The Authority with his reawakened Henchmen. Stop him before you turn into a Shadow yourself.



Midas has seen lots of ups and downs in the game, and last season, he vanished entirely from the game after being eaten by a shark, as many suspect. But this 'shadow form' of Midas seems to have resurrected him, and the candle positioning at The Ruins indicate the same.

This could just be a way to bring the character back for the festive occasion, or he could potentially make his return in the next season of Fortnite to complete his conquest of breaking the cycle.

Fortnitemares has also introduced challenges to get free rewards and experience points. One of these challenges requires the player to eliminate Shadow Midas at his realm.

In this guide, we give some tips and tricks to do the same.

Guide to find and eliminate Shadow Midas in Fortnite

Shadow Midas can be found at The Ruins in Fortnite (Image credit: PCGamesN)

As mentioned previously, Shadow Midas can be found at the 'The Ruins' POI, which replaced The Authority, and is located at the center of the map. Players can drop on to this location and search the buildings to come across the ghostly boss.

Unlike bosses like Wolverine, Midas doesn't roam between POIs and remains at the ruins patrolling the building.

The new Midas skin (Its still unfinished i think), he has a cool purple fire on him! pic.twitter.com/IUttpVJgJ4 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 21, 2020

If gamers want to complete this challenge, then they might have a tough time facing the Almighty Midas and his henchmen at this location. Moreover, many players land at this site to get their hands on Midas' mythic gun.

Even if a player kills a few others, the latter will return as ghosts and try to take him/her down. Thus, the best way to kill Midas is to land at the location and frantically look for him.

His/her best bet would be the entrance, doorways, and stairs, and to spray him down as soon as he is spotted, without worrying too much about enemies.

