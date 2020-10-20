Fortnitemares 2020 leaks: New 'Dancefloor Soldier' skin, Battle Bus update, and more

Fortnitemares is just a week away, and the players are excited to experience what the game has to offer in this upcoming Halloween event. Fortnite, over the years, has made a reputation for itself for creating one of the scariest and fun Halloween events for its players. It seems like this year is not going to be any different as well.

Several leaks have been revealed by the almighty data-miners, which reveals some great surprises for the players. Moreover, some mishaps from the Russian in-game news feed might have spilled some beans accidentally, which hints at the return of vengeful Midas in the game.

Players should complete their present challenges to make space for any Halloween quests to make their way into Fortnite. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the Fortnitemare event and will also reveal some juicy information leaked by the game's data-miners.

Fortnitemare: New Dancefloor Soldier cosmetic and new Halloween themed Battle Bus

Fortnite has made a reputation for themselves for creating some of the most creative and spooky costumes in the game. The scary outfits have already started making their way into the item store now. Players have been gearing up to look intimidating during the event.

There will be an upcoming "Dancefloor Soldier" skin for Fortnitemares.



Description: "He showed up to the party a couple of centuries earlier than expected. Dancefloor Soldier owners who take part in the Nightmare Party on October 31st will receive an exclusive J Balvin style!" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 20, 2020

HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, revealed a new skin called 'Dancefloor Soldier' would be released with the new Halloween update, and it has an in-game description which states:

With this, many gamers believed that it could be a free skin given to the players if they attended the Nightmare Party on October 31st. However, it was debunked by Spooky Nutella on her Twitter.

The outfit isn't free, didn't say that at all. What i'm saying is that it's a new cosmetic.



Got renamed probably from Party Trooper To Dance Floor solider. not confirmed yet. — SpookyNutella 🎃 (@SexyNutella_) October 20, 2020

Based on the russian news page, Fortnitemares this year should be Fortnitemares: Midas Revenge — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 20, 2020

Shortly after that, FireMonkey tweeted out that the Russian news page accidentally revealed that Fortnitemares this year would have a theme named 'The revenge of Midas.' This created many speculations and theories about Midas and how he would be making a ghostly entrance to the island. Fans are hyping up the event, as the community's beloved character is now partially confirmed to appear in the event.

The current design of the battle bus is activated until Wednesday at 3am ET. At that time it must be replaced by another battle bus design.



So there is a chance that we'll have a downtime this week, in which the new battle bus stage (or Fortnitemares battle bus) will be added! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 19, 2020

Moreover, to end things off, another leaker revealed that the current Battle Bus design is set to deactivate on Wednesday at 3 am ET. Thus, it might get replaced with the Halloween update, and the Battle Bus might get a spooky revamp to its design. Till then, we'll have to wait until the next update drops in the game.

