Fortnitemares 2020: All we know so far

It is the spookiest time of the year again, when video games release updates to create a spine-chilling environment in the game for the players. Fortnite is no stranger to this, and is known to host some epic Halloween events in terms of cosmetics, visual changes around the map and more.

Fortnite has been exceeding expectations on the Halloween front each year, and the fans seem to love it when they introduce fun battles such as fighting the 'Storm King'. Many players are desiring a break from the Marvel content overload and wishing that a traditional Fortnite Halloween event takes place in the game. Despite this, a few Marvel superheroes, like Venom and Ghost Rider, are expected to arrive in Fortnite during this period.

In this article, we will be going over all the changes that are supposed to arrive in this year's Fortnite Halloween update.

Fortnitemares 2020: What are the expected changes in Fortnite?

Before delving into the changes and the new Halloween themed updates coming to the game, let's talk about the date when players can expect the update to drop. Firemonkey, on Twitter, meticulously went over the last Halloween events' dates and came up with a rock-solid expected release date.

Based on his educated guess, the Fortnite update should drop somewhere around 27th/28th October. Thus, players now have a release date to look forward if they are waiting for the Halloween update. Moreover, Epic might also release the update early, as there are no placeholders for some of the Week 9 challenges yet.

Brooms, Halloween treats and scary cosmetics in Fortnite

A new Broom emote has made it's way into the game, and many in-game Halloween cosmetics are coming into the item store as well. However, many leakers believe that it could be added as a mobility item, which would allow players to traverse the map.

We might get Brooms as mobility in this fortnitemares..



there's a consumable codename called "Wbroom" and a loot box calles "Broom Box" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

HYPEX, one of the most prominent leakers in the Fortnite community, leaked a ton of new Halloween candies, and it could potentially replace the fruit basket in the game. It also has a broom box, which further points to the fact that brooms could soon become a thing in Fortnite.

These Candy Buckets will be used in Fortnitemares to give these consumables (Pepper Ming, Hop Drop, Candy Corn, Jelly Bean, Thermal Taffy), also the sound you hear in the vid is the sound when you eat the Candy Corn consumable. pic.twitter.com/tpFy9af3Tw — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2020

