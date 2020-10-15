Where to find 'The Collection' in Fortnite Season 4?

Fortnite Season 4 has been mystical so far with the new Marvel collaboration in the game. The game has added various new superhero cosmetics, mythical abilities, tournaments and much more. This season saw some drastic changes in terms of weapons, and more leaked weapons are speculated to be coming to Fortnite soon as well.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Season 4 is almost at the halfway point, and Galactus is now closer than ever, as players can see him clearly when zooming into the sky with a sniper rifle. However, the Marvel crew is also continuously working hard to safeguard the planet of Fortnite. Daredevil is the newest superhero to make his appearance in the game and some others are speculated to follow.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to locate the 'Most Wanted Gnome' and complete the secret challenge

This season also saw Tony Stark, actively working on his plans, and bringing many Marvel POIs into the game, such as Panther's Prowl, The Collection and many more. In this guide, we will be highlighting the location of 'The Collection' in Fortnite.

Where is 'The Collection' in Fortnite Season 4?

The Collection is located on the top of the snowy hills near catty-corner, and it has a variety of easter eggs which provide references to the earlier seasons of Fortnite, and showcases quite a few interesting things in its gallery.

Some uninterpreted hidden items can be found here as well, however, players will have to sit tight and wait for the season to end before their meanings are revealed. These Marvel POIs could potentially link up and form a great story-line for the game, but as clarified before, all of it is nothing more than speculation at this point in time.

Advertisement

Also read: Fortnite: Marvel Superhero 'Daredevil' is coming to Fortnite along with a $1 Million tournament

Here is the exact location of the Collection in Fortnite showcased via an in-game map:

Exact Location of The Collection in Fortnite season 4 (Image credit: Eurogamer)

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: The Top 3 backblings to own