Fortnite Season 4: The Top 3 backblings to own

Fortnite Season 4 has been rising in popularity ever since its release. It has a huge player base and the developers frequently release map updates, cosmetics, emotes, backblings and more, to freshen up the gameplay for the players. Therefore, the game remains dynamic, and there's always something do.

The current season has seen a massive collaboration with Marvel bringing the comics' fantasy world to life in the game. Gamers have access to many superheroes like Iron-Man, Wolverine, Groot, and more superheroes are slowly rolling in as well. It also saw some new points of interests and mythical abilities being added to the game too.

Cosmetics include backblings, which are often overlooked. However, Fortnite makes some exceptional backblings which are hard to miss. In this article, we will be going over some of the best season 4 backblings.

Top 3 backblings to use in Fortnite Season 4

#1 Wolverine's Trophy

Wolverine's Trophy is one of the best-looking backblings in Fortnite Season 4 (Image credit: Pro Game Guide)

Wolverine's Trophy is one of the most prestigious backblings in Season 4 as it can only be unlocked by finding the Sentinel's head in Dirty Docks. After you find it, you have to go to Sentinel graveyard and stand near the headless sentinel to activate this backbling. As you might've guessed it, this backbling is centred around Wolverine as you can also see scratch marks on it.

#2 Scales of Justice

Scales of Justice is a backbling centred around She-Hulk in Fortnite Season 4 (Image credit: Pro Game Guide)

Scales of Justice is linked to She-Hulk in the game and players can unlock this free backbling after reaching Level 23 in the Season 4 battle pass in Fortnite. The backbling looks amazing and matches with most of the outfits, like Noir, John Wick and more. This backbling also has a good animation while the character is in motion.

#3 Flytrapper

Flytrapper backbling is a part of a cosmetic set called Flytrap in Fortnite Season 4 (Image credit: Pro Game Guide)

Flytrapper backbling was the missing part of the Flytrap cosmetic set, and it has now finally arrived. The backbling looks quite spooky, and would be perfect for Halloween. The Flytrap skin was liked by many in the community, and completing the set this season would be a surprise for existing flytrap owners in Fortnite. It boasts a rarity of legendary in the game.

