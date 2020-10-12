Fortnite: Marvel Superhero 'Daredevil' is coming to Fortnite along with a $1 Million tournament

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is far from over, and as the storyline advances, a new character has arrived on the Battle Royale island. It is none other than the Daredevil, which comes as a skin reward for players participating in the Daredevil Cup on 13th October.

🎉 Marvel Knockout Super Series🎉



→ 4 Tournaments

→ Marvel Knockout LTM

🏆 Early access to new Marvel outfits

⌛ Daredevil Cup Oct 14



Blog: https://t.co/QOe6wprrZb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2020

According to the the comic books, Daredevil gained supernatural abilities after a childhood accident, where a radioactive material made him blind. As a result, his human senses were heightened, turning him into a superhero that resorted to fighting crimes. The brains behind Fortnite’s next superhero ‘Frank Miller’, may never have imagined that his creation would end up being a part of the world’s most popular 100-man Battle Royale game.

However, Epic’s latest announcement just confirmed that Daredevil is, in fact, making his way into the game. Other superhero skins, including Venom, Spiderman and Ghost Rider, should arrive into the game shortly after the v14.30 Fortnite update as well.

Daredevil is coming to Fortnite with new tournaments and a leaked ability

Top players would have a shot at getting the Daredevil skin early in Fortnite. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Daredevil is not coming alone and is instead bringing four tournaments with him, the first of which starts on 14th October. Marvel Knockout Super Series will be focused around the current limited-time game mode 'Marvel Knockout'.

These tournaments will lead to a final competition, which boasts a prize money of $1,000,000, and is set to take place on 21st November. Any player who participates in all four of these tournaments will receive the exclusive Nexus War Glider for free.

A new opportunity presents itself: The Fortnite community reacts to the Daredevil cup

The tournaments might feature a different superhero every time, and allow the top players to add a new unreleased Marvel skin to their collection. The best players from all the regions will get exclusive access to the upcoming Marvel skins, which is undoubtedly a great incentive.

However, do keep in mind that these skins will come to the item shop eventually, which means that even if you aren't great at the game, you can always purchase them later with V-bucks.

Nonetheless, shortly after the Daredevil skin was announced in Fortnite, the community took to Twitter with their opinions on the matter:

Epic just revealed that Daredevil is coming to Fortnite. I just hope the game looks like a giant freaking ultra sound when we play as him. pic.twitter.com/AdxbzQkemT — 🤖 CybOrk Model No. 69🤖 (@TheOrcosaurus) October 12, 2020

Watch fortnite youtubers make a video called the daredevil challenge and just blindfold themselves while playing — stuffly (@stuffly_) October 12, 2020

These are official fortnite x marvel comics covers. Dosent 100% confirm

But idk why they'd make these if it wasn't coming out. Daredevil is also on the first one and now he's getting a skin. pic.twitter.com/6QawOiKh39 — PRO Pineapple (@Kai39840350) October 12, 2020

people thinking they have a chance to get daredevil in the new cup when this is fortnite battle royale pic.twitter.com/acOoftQTyU — Grim Gas (@thegas_) October 12, 2020

daredevil skin cup is better — Keytonn (@Keytonn_) October 12, 2020

The powers might actually not be for Daredevil, but hmm, still interesting. — InTheShade - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InTheShadeYT) October 12, 2020

Early Look at what the Daredevil skin could look like in the new item shop layout.

📸Credit: @MattTheo_ #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/DpZwK4I2pg — 🎃FrazMac - Daily Fortnite News & Leaks🎃 (@FortniteNews145) October 12, 2020

Galactus? No, Daredevil! - #Fortnite



I can't wait to participate in the cup pic.twitter.com/cYx9IiwuQ6 — John (@JohnDesigns__) October 12, 2020

Came home to seeing that Daredevil is in Fortnite, just hoping that Spider-Man gets added at some point 🙏 — YaBoiAlex4 (@Alex4Boi) October 12, 2020

The "Fire Ball" & "Fire Jump" abilities will probably be added in this week's update. (Reposted with higher quality) pic.twitter.com/xKrMB4HNMj — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 12, 2020

Additionally, shortly after the Fortnite Daredevil announcement, Popular data-miner HYPEX leaked an image of a super ability. It showcases a ‘Fire’ ability, which could be a hint towards the next tournament being centred around Ghost Rider - yet another Marvel character whose head is quite literally in flames. This might also confirm that the upcoming superheroes will have their own exclusive ability added to the game, including Daredevil.

