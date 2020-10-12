Disclaimer: The games here are for the American audience only and not India. Certain games like Creative destruction will not be available in India as it's banned from Play and App store in the region

Fortnite has revolutionised the battle royale genre and added a building mechanic into the game. This mechanic allows players to build ramps and walls to protect themselves from enemies and climb high altitudes as well. Thus, it adds a layer of diversity into the game and opens up uncountable avenues for the players to exploit using these mechanics.

Traditionally, BR games are known to include a basic shooting and looting system, thereby engaging players in fast-paced action sequences. However, Fortnite takes that to a whole new level and introduces a colour based rarity system for loot, which is easily recognisable by any age group even if they don't know the game. Also, the unique art style of the game appeals to the young audiences in the world of gaming.

However, the recent lawsuit between Apple and Fortnite has led to the game not being available for mobile devices. This has forced fans to look for alternatives. In this list, we will be going over three games which are very similar to Fortnite in terms of gameplay and art style.

Top 3 free games like Fortnite which can be played on mobile

#1 Creative Destruction

Creative Destruction provides a similar experience of battle royale like Fortnite (Image credit: Creative Destruction)

Creative Destruction is the closest you will get to Fortnite as far as mobile games go. It features the beloved build mechanics, and there aren't many sweaty players in the game. It also has the iconic colour based loot system which helps players choose weapons without having to know the statistics.

Talking about the art style and gameplay, it looks a lot like Fortnite, and provides a ton of unique weapons for the players to choose from. It is a sandbox survival game, and offers a battle royale playing style as well. Overall, you should give this game a shot and see if you can get used to building on mobile. Fortnite mobile players should find it easy to adapt to this game.

You can download this game by clicking here.

#2 Battleland Royale

Battlelands Royale has a similar art style to Fortnite (Image credit: Battlelands Royale)

Battlelands Royale is a casual game, and if you are looking for something to play with your friends then this might be it. The game has great graphics and is played from a bird-eye shot. This creates a very unique experience for the players. The gunfights feel good, and you can adopt several strategies to win matches.

Moreover, you can create custom battle royale matches, where you can play with a large number of players. You can also participate in events to unlock new items in the game. The best part about this game is the reduced time consumption, as the maps are small, and full of non-stop action.

You can download this game by clicking here.

#3 Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars has one of the best gameplay and graphics (Image credit: Supercell)

Brawl Stars has been rising in popularity recently, as many players are moving to this fun-to-play title. The game is developed by Supercell, and provides a seamless experience to it's players. Each Brawler in the game has different playstyles and players have to collect powerups to get stronger throughout the round. They can also eliminate enemies to steal their powerups.

Apart from the battle royale mode, there are a lot of other game modes as well, and new characters are added frequently. This comes as an incentive for the players to remain loyal to the enjoyable BR title.

You can download this game by clicking here.

