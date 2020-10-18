Fortnite's annual Halloween Event: Fortnitemare is just around the corner. Players are hyped about this next seasonal update. However, before that, the week 9 challenges have leaked on the internet and the challenges are very simple to complete in the game.

Previously, this newest update brought some new secret gnome challenge as well and players were awarded 10,000 XP on the completion of that challenge in-game. Now, players have prior information about the upcoming weekly challenges and this should help them complete the battle pass by earning the required experience points.

Interestingly, two of these week 9 challenges are marked as placeholders and leakers are speculating a new patch might be rolled out to fill these challenges. Moreover, these challenges could potentially be linked to new Halloween items or the upcoming weapons in the game.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 Challenges Leaked: How to complete them

#1 Challenge- Search Chests at Holly Hedges (0/7)

To complete this challenge, players need to visit the Holly Hedges point of interest and open seven chests.

#2 Challenge- Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp (0/3)

Players shouldn't have a hard time completing this challenge as many players land at this location to get full guaranteed shields and health from this POI. Thus, to have the best odds against your enemy at this location remember to shield up by jumping in the glowing blue water or breaking Slurp tanks at the Slurpy Swamp. They will need to eliminate three enemies at this location to complete the challenge in Fortnite.

#3 Challenge- Collect Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Floating rings collection isn't a new challenge as most of the players have completed them in the past. This time, players have to make their way to Steamy Stacks and collect all the available floating rings to complete the challenge. They can take the help of ramps to reach higher locations on this POI.

#4 Challenge- Use Silver Surfer's board in a single match (0/1)

This is a fairly simple challenge to complete as players have to simply use the Silver Surfer's board mythic ability once in the game. This ability can be obtained by breaking Drones at the quinjet locations thus, finding it is based on the luck and it is the hardest part of this challenge. You can also complete this challenge in Fortnite Marvel LTMs if you get access to the ability there.

#5 Challenge- Land at Sharky Shell and finish top 25 (0/1)

Sharky Shell is an abandoned POI and players don't really land here often thus, try to complete this challenge early as players will be landing here to complete their weekly challenges making your chances of survival slim in the game. Players need to land here and just be at the Top 25 before getting eliminated in the match.

#6 Challenge- Deal damage to opponents at Sweaty Sands (0/1)

This is a straightforward task to deal damage to opponents at Sweaty Sands and complete this challenge in Fortnite.

