PlayStation 5 (PS5) prices have been revealed online, and the Indian console enthusiasts can finally start saving up money to buy the next-gen console. Even though the release date for the console is nowhere in sight, fans can expect launch before the end of 2020.

We are pleased to announce the PS5 prices in India! pic.twitter.com/G8kP3gysh7 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 17, 2020

Sony's newest console packs some serious power, and it promises to provide an immersive gaming experience to it's users. The console boasts non-existent loading times, ray-tracing for better visuals, and supports 8k output as well.

Also read: PlayStation 5 User Interface: All you need to know

With the launch of the PS5, there should be quite a few launch titles such as Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and many more, which should encourage players to buy this console.

What is the price of PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India?

In India, PlayStation 5 (PS5) has two main versions, just like overseas. The usual physical disk version of the console costs ₹49,990 and the digital version of the console costs ₹39,990, both of which boast the same specifications as well. The prices seem a bit expensive,e but the big generation leap cannot be overlooked.

Too late to your own party. Poor marketing team guys. Anyway, pre-order and release date now. Cmon, don't tease. pic.twitter.com/xaPoU9HH1Q — Kshitij trivedi (@eatsleepgamer) October 17, 2020

With the release of this console, Sony is also releasing a number of accessories which can be purchased, such as the PlayStation HD camera costing ₹5,190, the Pulse 3D wireless headset at ₹8,590, a PlayStation media remote for ₹2,590, and the DualSense charging station for the controllers coming in at ₹2,590. These accessories are optional, however, they provide a seamless experience for the gamers.

Advertisement

Also read: PS5 'Truly Exquisite' Limited Edition: Gold, Rose gold and Platinum variants available for $10,000

Upcoming PS5 games (Image credit: Press Start)

Sony is also unravelling five launch titles, which include Demon’s Souls (₹4,999), Destruction Allstars (₹4,999), Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition (₹4,999), Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales (₹3,999) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (₹3,999). These are tremendous titles, as most of them were showcased in the Sony PS5 live-stream, and gamers have been looking forward to playing it on the PS5.

However, do not worry if your favourite game didn't make it to this list, as this is just the tip of the iceberg, and more amazing games will be released soon after the official release of the console.

Also read: PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 games for October 2020