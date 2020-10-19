Fortnitemares 2020: The top 3 Halloween costumes to rock this year

Fortnite's Halloween event: Fortnitemares will be making its appearance in the game soon, and the players are ready to experience some spine-tingling adventures in this event. Like every year, Epic Games will be bringing new and old cosmetics back to the item store to hype the festive mood of the players.

Cosmetics has been one of the strong aspects of the game, and it continues to make innovative and exciting in-game cosmetics for the players. This event has already seen some skins, emotes, and more coming to the item store, making their way to the future.

Players might have a hard time choosing the right costumes to wear during the upcoming Halloween event. Thus, in this guide, we will be going through three top Halloween costumes, which you should be wearing and flaunt it to your friends in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Fortnitemare event.

Top 3 Halloween costumes to rock this year in Fortnite

#1. Deadeye

Deadeye is a legendary rarity cosmetic in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

Starting this Halloween-themed list with Deadeye, the legendary cosmetic was initially revealed back in 2019 and has been one of the underrated skins. The ghostly effects of shadow make this skin stand out among the other skins. Overall, the skin looks perfect for Halloween and has a hatless style included with the cosmetic in Fortnite. It costs around 2,000 V-bucks in the item store.

#2. Hemlock

Hemlock is an epic rarity cosmetic in Fortnite (Image credit: Pro Game Guides)

Hemlock is an interesting cosmetic, as she is a witch that looks breathtaking. The colors look terrifying and are perfect for an occasion like Fortnitemare. It costs about 1,500 V-bucks in the item store. Hemlock was released back in 2019, and the best part about this cosmetic is the built-in emote 'Witchcraft,' which allows her to take a demonic form. It is the best skin for giving your friends a jump scare in the matches.

A witch or a master of arcane arts? No one knows which is which.



Check out Hemlock in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/SazGvC5eAs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 17, 2020

#3. Ghoul Trooper

Ghoul Trooper has been one of the scariest OG cosmetics in Fortnite (Image credit: Pro Game Guides)

Ghoul Trooper has been one of the oldest cosmetics in the game, and many variants have been added to this skin. It is a fan favorite and costs for 1,500 V-bucks in the item store. It frequently comes back in the item store, so if you see it the next time, make sure to grab it for feeling like an OG at the game.

Who will win when the fallen rise again?



Check out Ghoul Trooper and Brainiac in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/2AiOXwus4M — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 16, 2020

