"Spiderman or Venom": Fortnite fans speculate over which skin drops next after Donald Mustard drops a hint

Fortnite Season 4 has been full of glowing Marvel collaborations and new superheroes making their way into the game. This season is a goldmine for Marvel comic books nerds as they can play as their favorite characters in Fortnite.

However, a vast proportion of gamers don't like these season-based collaborations as they think the game is losing its originality and becoming pay-to-win in terms of cosmetics and emotes.

This was a lot of fun! Might have dropped too many hints at future stuff coming to Fortnite... https://t.co/II7jZ7wait — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 23, 2020

Big collaborations have been one of the critical aspects of the game, and players seem to enjoy this and the various cosmetics coming into the game.

And now, Donald Mustard, the Creative Director of Fortnite, has revealed some precious information on his recent Podcast. He noted: "This is just the beginning, and many other collaborations will be part of the game's future."

Donald Mustard shares thoughts on Fortnite, talks about its future

On the podcast, Donald Mustard talked about the live events that have taken place in Fortnite and how they purposefully left Tilted Towers' destruction for the volcano live event that took place in-game.

It was a lively conversation where he also revealed plans for Fortnite and how they have planned the story narratives for many years to come, which should put a smile on the faces of the loyal players.

He also dropped a teaser for an upcoming Marvel skin, stating that 'Living with fear is a bad thing...".

This has intrigued many players, and everyone has gone bonkers with this teaser, trying to guess the next skin. While many are looking at the Ghost Rider skin, some believe that the next Marvel comic book — Web of Spiderman #81: Living in Fear — is consistent with the teaser, and either Spiderman or his more sinister counterpart, Venom, might come to the game next as a cosmetic.

Communication like this from the developers is loved by the fans and the community in general. These open talks create a transparent relationship between players and developers. If there is another podcast like this one in the future, then fans will indeed look forward to it to know more from the active creators of the game they love and play every day.

