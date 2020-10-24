Fortnite Season 4: How to get Wrath's Wrath Wrap — Full code and redemption details

Fortnitemares has brought many new free rewards and a whole new gameplay experience for players. This spooky season has thrilled players as they relive an eerie revival after death and haunt survivors on the island.

Several weapon changes, such as the charge shotgun being vaulted and many more Halloween-themed POIs, have also made their way into the game.

Most of these free rewards and experience points can be earned by completing Fortnitemares challenges. However, a Halloween wrap reward allowed the Fortnite community to help and put together clues from the Halloween-featured creative maps and form the code in its entirety.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to cleanse tanks and complete the secret Gnome challenge

After scavenging four Halloween-themed maps, the code is finally available for the Fortnite community to get the Wrath's Wrath wrap, which looks spooky and suits the current festive mood well.

In this article, we unravel the code to get the free wrap and provide the exact procedure to get this free Fortnite wrap.

What is the free wrap code for Fortnite's Wrath's Wrath Wrap Fortnitemares 2020 reward?

Free Fortnite wrap code: AU9NJ-BLVHV-TCLJS-54YTB

Fortnite has been generous in Halloween and providing the opportunity to claim this Wrath's Wrath Wrap for free. Players need to make their way to the official Fortnite redemption site, choose their platform, and log into their accounts.

After that, they can input this code and press on activate to get the wrap added to their Fortnite accounts. Starting the game will see the wrap get added into the users' inventory. However, they have to remember to redeem the code before 27th October (10 AM eastern time/7:30 PM IST).

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where to find Witch Broomsticks and how to travel 100 meters on it