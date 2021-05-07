Who was Jimmy Rich? Robert Downey Jr's assistant, who helped him recover from addiction, dies in a road accident

Unfortunately, actor Robert Downey Jr.'s long-time assistant, Jimmy Rich, is no more. The news of his death was announced by the former "Iron Man" star on Instagram, revealing that his "right-hand man" had passed away from a tragic car accident.

The horrible incident of Jimmy Rich's demise happened on May 5th, 2021. Rich was 52, and his unfortunate departure still has Hollywood reeling from shock, with Downey's fellow stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe also paying their tribute.

The "Avengers" actor shared the tragic news with pictures of his friend, Jimmy Rich, and wrote:

"This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx 8 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right-hand man, an uncle to our kids, and beloved by all who experienced his singular character and wit...

"our thoughts go to his relatives, friends, co-workers, and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life, and career... Again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption his life will continue to represent. Peace Be Unto You."

Marvel fans have long known Jimmy Rich as the person behind Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Hollywood. Moreover, he also supported the star throughout his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Below, readers can dive in on how Jimmy Rich's presence has largely contributed to the "Iron Man" star’s acting career.

Who was Jimmy Rich?

Jimmy Rich has worked alongside Robert Downey Jr. since 2003 and began his job on the set of “The Singing Detective.” Since then, the two have subsequently worked together on over 22 movie titles, including all Marvel-based films from the start of 2008’s "Iron Man."

As Downey Jr. mentioned in his tragic social media statement, Rich was well known among fans for supporting the veteran Marvel star at every step of his recovery.

Earlier in his life, Downey Jr. Suffered from severe substance abuse, which led to many of his reckless behaviors. After cycling in and out of rehab for addiction, the star finally made a comeback with movies such as "Zodiac." It was during this point when Rich was his support system.

It seems like Rich’s last title working for Downey Jr. was 2020’s "Dolittle." He will be missed and will continue to remain in the hearts of everyone.