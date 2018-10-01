Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
20 Marvel Characters and their Wrestling equivalents

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Feature
3.15K   //    01 Oct 2018, 17:18 IST

Some WWE Wrestlers perfectly match Marvel characters

Over the years we have seen many WWE superstars move to acting and make a name in Hollywood. Stars like The Miz, The Rock, John Cena, and Kane have had some very successful outings when they’ve moved away from the ring.

The Marvel Universe is full of superheroes who are portrayed on screen by mortal men who do a great job at bringing everyone’s favorite comics to the big screen. We’ve even seen WWE’s own former superstar Batista land a role as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and become successful in doing so.

Currently, there are many men and women in the WWE who are more or less very like the superheroes portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Let’s take a look at 20 such superheroes, and 20 WWE superstars are fit to play their roles.

#20 Mantis – Bayley

The Mantis

Gifted? Check.

Lovable? Check.

Means no harm? Check.

Mantis is one of the nicest and most generous hearts in the Marvel Universe, just like WWE’s Bayley. Mantis only uses her powers against those who plan to harm the galaxy, and Bayley only uses her fists against heels in the company and those who try to harm her friends.

They’re both gifted in their own right, and this has made Bayley one of the top wrestlers in the business. She is extremely loved by the WWE Universe and has managed to develop a ‘huggable’ persona.

1 / 20 NEXT
