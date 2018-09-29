10 Careers taken up by Wrestlers after retiring

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 29 Sep 2018, 15:38 IST

Shawn Michaels is Bible study instructor

The WWE has provided a platform to many individuals to kick-start their career and move on to greater things. While some started off from the WWE and then went on to other wrestling promotions, others started elsewhere but joined the WWE and stuck with the company until they retired.

A few have been a part of the WWE for well over a decade, and continue to stick with the company through thick and thin. This fact alone proves that the business provides the performers with a grand stage to showcase their skills and the wrestlers don’t want to part with it.

Currently, a few wrestlers have switched careers after retiring from the wrestling business. They’ve either gone into the business of fame and glamour that go side-by-side the world of sports entertainment, or completely unrelated business.

Let’s take a look at a few wrestlers who moved on to other careers after retiring from wrestling.

#10 Vickie Guerrero

Vickie in the WWE

Vickie Guerrero is most famously known as the wife of late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero. She made her debut in 2005 alongside her husband. Since then she has been put in many roles by the WWE, including a few managerial roles and other comical gimmicks that just made a fool out of her.

Vickie Guerrero remarried in 2015 to Kris Benson and has become a professional medical administrator in a pharmaceutical company. She studied hard to reach the level she is at today.

I'm the new employee of a pharmacy company!! I process patients for treatment thru insurance co. and work w doctors!! #Godisgood — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) August 2, 2014

