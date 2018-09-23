Top 10 Wrestlers with the most explosive power

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are two of the most powerful men in the business

We have seen many lists about wrestlers with immense strength. Some of WWE’s wrestlers have been portrayed to have the strength to withstand the deadliest falls and take on a number of superstars at the same time.

Others have been shown to have the power to lift the stage and even move mountains if Vince McMahon commands them to.

We are all aware of Hall of Famer Mark Henry who is widely regarded as the Strongest Man in the World. His feats of strength were displayed on television very frequently in order to keep the claim alive and also bring more attention to the WWE and the superstar.

We are also very well aware of Andre The Giant and The Big Show who are literally built like mountains and can pick on regular-sized superstars like insects. These men too brought about an incredible amount of viewership to the company with their sizes, strength, and power.

However, many of WWE’s giants lacked “explosive” power. Even though they could lift anything that crossed their paths, they couldn’t bring the special factor in matches where a sudden move that displays power can change the match and the crowd’s reaction.

The Big Show, Mark Henry, The Great Khali, Andre the Giant, and even Kane to a certain extent, lacked the ability to make a sudden move due to their size and lethargy in the ring.

Other superstars like Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura have the ability to strike explosive moves but lack the power to have the impact that can make the crowd go mad.

Let’s take a look at 10 former and current WWE superstars who’ve displayed explosive power regularly to make the impact.

#10 Big E

One-third of The New Day, Big E is a former powerlifter and American football player. Being a powerlifter gave him the strength and power required in wrestling, while his past in football provided him with the athleticism and swiftness required to make a WWE superstar.

Big E is a fan-favorite because he’s a man in his own league who is both muscular and extremely fast and explosive in the ring.

That combination has allowed him to get big pushes in the WWE, because more often than not the WWE spots talent much better than anyone else.

