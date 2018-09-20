10 Current WWE Wrestlers with the Longest Tenures in WWE

Most superstars who've stuck with the WWE are legends now

The WWE has been the base for many superstars to become legends and Hall of Famers. Some have become so famous thanks to the company, that their names have as much value as the company itself if not more. Such superstars include The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena.

Other wrestlers have come and gone from the company only to rejoin on several occasions. Wrestlers like Goldust, R-Truth, Chris Jericho, and Mickie James have been a part of the WWE on and off for a long long period of time. They’ve enjoyed success at times while frustration thanks to the WWE creatives have made them leave the company only to rejoin later.

Many superstars, such as Kofi Kingston, Alicia Fox, and Natalya have stayed with the company for over a decade, and are far from leaving the WWE anytime soon.

There are many wrestlers who have been with the company for an even longer period of time, and some have even become synonymous with the company's name. Let’s take a look at ten superstars who have been continuously tenured by the company for the longest period of time.

#10 Sheamus – Since 2006

The Celtic Warrior makes it to the list at number 10. 12+ years into the business has seen Sheamus grow more and more each year. Sheamus made his first televised appearance on an episode of Raw in 2006 as a security personnel and later received a Pedigree from Triple H for his efforts.

In 2009 Sheamus won his first WWE Championship after defeating John Cena at TLC. Since then, Sheamus has won the World Heavyweight title, the United States Championship, the Raw Tag Team Championship, the Money in the Bank in 2015, and the Royal Rumble in 2012.

All these achievements show the worth of Sheamus to the WWE, and there remains little doubt that the man will continue his winning ways in order to be more successful in his WWE career for years to come.

