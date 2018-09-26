Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Pro Football Players who became WWE Superstars

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Feature
26 Sep 2018

John Cena was a gifted football player at Springfield College

The WWE has seen stars from many different walks of life join the company and make it big in the wrestling world. Most of the wrestlers started off with small jobs to help them pay for training and gym memberships so that they could pursue their dream of becoming wrestlers.

However, some stars were already doing well in other careers before they decided that it was time to move onto the career with which they’d stick for the rest of their career. Football is one such sport which has seen many players being transported to the wrestling world.

For many of these stars, the switch has been the right one and they’ve managed to make it big in the biggest name in wrestling, the WWE. Here we look at 8 such superstars who first tried becoming football stars before making the ultimate switch.

#8 Mojo Rawley

Mojo Rawley (Left)
Mojo Rawley (Right)

Mojo Rawley is currently one of the most underused superstars in the WWE locker room. He occasionally fights on WWE Main Event but is yet to get any recognition on the main roster until now. His only noticeable feud was with No Way Hose which did nothing for both the men’s reputation.

Dean Muhtadi initially started off as an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers in 2009. His career consisted of four preseason games with the team before being released later on. He was later signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 to play defensive line.

Rawley injured during his stint with the Arizona Cardinals and spent 18 months in recovery. He received a few offers during this time to return to NFL. Instead, Rawley made the switch to wrestling in 2012 by joining WWE’s NXT brand.

