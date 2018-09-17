What 6 WWE Champions Did Before They Became Famous Wrestlers

Some of the top wrestlers started from the bottom

The world of wrestling is one of fortune and fame. Once you get to the WWE you are an instant star, no matter at what level you fight on. Whether it’s the red brand, the blue brand or the yellow brand, many hope to get in but only a few make it through.

However, making it big is not all that easy, and some have to struggle a lot before making it big. From collecting enough money for joining gyms to paying for training centers, the road to becoming a superstar can take a toll on anyone.

While some wrestlers are fortunate enough to be born to richer parents, or to former legends of the sport, others find jobs to make enough money to find a way through. From being dishwashers to flight-attendants, let’s take a look at what current WWE superstars did before they got famous.

#6 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior

From the National College of Ireland, Sheamus has been an athlete and has a lot of experience playing rugby and football. However, his most notable work before joining the WWE was working as a bodyguard for high-profile artists such as Bono of U2 and singer/actor Denise vas Outen.

“My physical upbringing has led to me being tougher and more gritty in the ring,” Sheamus said. “We didn’t wear pads or helmets in rugby and would hit each other as hard as possible. The only people in the WWE that can match my physicality are Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.”His height and built has given him the advantage in and out of the WWE. He has recently starred in a few movies too, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (TMNT2).

