Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What 6 WWE Champions Did Before They Became Famous Wrestlers

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.72K   //    17 Sep 2018, 01:05 IST

Some of the top wrestlers started from the bottom
Some of the top wrestlers started from the bottom

The world of wrestling is one of fortune and fame. Once you get to the WWE you are an instant star, no matter at what level you fight on. Whether it’s the red brand, the blue brand or the yellow brand, many hope to get in but only a few make it through.

However, making it big is not all that easy, and some have to struggle a lot before making it big. From collecting enough money for joining gyms to paying for training centers, the road to becoming a superstar can take a toll on anyone.

While some wrestlers are fortunate enough to be born to richer parents, or to former legends of the sport, others find jobs to make enough money to find a way through. From being dishwashers to flight-attendants, let’s take a look at what current WWE superstars did before they got famous.


#6 Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior
The Celtic Warrior

From the National College of Ireland, Sheamus has been an athlete and has a lot of experience playing rugby and football. However, his most notable work before joining the WWE was working as a bodyguard for high-profile artists such as Bono of U2 and singer/actor Denise vas Outen.

“My physical upbringing has led to me being tougher and more gritty in the ring,” Sheamus said. “We didn’t wear pads or helmets in rugby and would hit each other as hard as possible. The only people in the WWE that can match my physicality are Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.”His height and built has given him the advantage in and out of the WWE. He has recently starred in a few movies too, such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (TMNT2).

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena AJ Styles WWE Network WWE Little Known Facts
Ali Akber
ANALYST
10 Wrestlers Who Became Bigger Stars After They Left WWE 
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Wrestlers Who Perform Under Their Real Names
RELATED STORY
6 WWE flops who became successful in TNA
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who could become the next WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
5 Famous Wrestlers' Kids who couldn't make it in WWE
RELATED STORY
6 Best WWE Hardcore Champions
RELATED STORY
7 Wrestlers who have been World Champion in both WWE and...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Jewish Wrestlers in Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who were jobbers before they were superstars
RELATED STORY
10 WWE wrestlers you didn't remember were WWE Champion
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us