5 WWE Superstars and what they did before becoming famous

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 19 Sep 2018, 19:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It took some time for the Divas to reach the top

Many wrestlers have joined the WWE and enjoyed a lot of success, money, and fame. Some tried and wilted away with time. That’s how life works when it comes to taking chances and you either succeed or fail.

Many WWE Superstars did a lot of odd jobs to get their way through wrestling school, training, and gym memberships. Some even took up professional jobs which they never planned on quitting until they saw a better opportunity.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Just like many of WWE’s male stars, even the female stars started off from the bottom and worked their way to the top after a lot of struggle. Some enjoyed their jobs before joining the WWE while others hated it. Let’s look at what five of WWE’s top women wrestlers did before they joined the WWE.

#5 Natalya

Natalya is one of WWE most successful wrestlers

Natalya Neidhart is a Canadian born wrestler who joined the WWE in 2007-2008. After pairing up with Tyson Kidd and David Hart Smith to form the Hart Dynasty, she won the WWE Divas Championship in 2010. She later went on the win the WWE Women’s Championship too in 2017 to become the first woman in the WWE to hold the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Currently married to former wrestler and current producer in the WWE Tyson Kidd, Natalya started off cleaning tables at a restaurant. She claims she hated the job and was disgusted at the mess people made. Luckily for her, she made the right move to join the WWE development territories and hasn’t looked back since.

1 / 5 NEXT