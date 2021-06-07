How to watch The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It online in India and Southeast Asia? Release date, streaming details, and more

The third installment in the Conjuring series and the eighth film of The Conjuring Universe, Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It released last week with a great response from the audience. However, the movie received mixed to positive reviews from the critics as the Conjuring 3 has secured 59% on Rotten Tomatoes and 53% on Metacritic.

The period horror flick was mildly criticized for its plot, but The Conjuring 3 is a scary ride, just like the previous movies of the franchise. Another problem with Conjuring 3 is the inconsistent release as the movie is yet to arrive in many countries like India and other Southeast Asian countries.

Where to watch Conjuring 3 in Southeast Asia?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Conjuring 3 has been released in theaters in various countries around the globe where people go and can watch it. At the same time, it is available for streaming only in the USA and Canada, where people can watch it on HBO Max for around 31 days.

The movie was released in Indonesia on June 2nd, 2021, and on June 3rd 2021 in Hong Kong, via a theatrical release. Apart from these countries, viewers in Australia can also visit nearby theaters to watch it.

In countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany, the movie is expected to be released on July 1st, 2021. There is no official online streaming platform streaming the Conjuring 3 except HBO Max in the USA and Canada.

Where to watch Conjuring 3 in India

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Sadly, the theatrical release of The Conjuring 3 in India did not happen due to the ongoing Pandemic situation. There were hopes that Conjuring 3 might get an OTT release, but no streaming Platform has been officially taken onboard by Warner Bros.

Although a Hindi-dubbed trailer was released targeting the Indian audience, considering the Covid situation, it can easily take months to even think about the theatrical option. So, fans' hopes are on a streaming platform like Zee5 or Bookmyshow, which were previously involved in international movie releases in India.

Viewers are advised not to go for any illegitimate options and wait for the official confirmation from the producers regarding the release.

