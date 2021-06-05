How to watch The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It online - Streaming details, subscription, and more

“The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It” has finally been released worldwide. It is the third film in the Conjuring franchise and the eighth installment in the universe.

Back in 2016, producer Peter Safran stated that the new Conjuring film would go beyond the usual "haunted house" plot. The film was originally scheduled for release in September 2020, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What to expect from The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It will venture in a new direction. The film is based on a true story, like all other films in the universe.

It explores the infamous Arne Cheyenne Johnson trial of 1981. During the trial, Arne Johnson was charged with murdering his landlord during a heated argument. However, during the legal proceedings, Johnson’s lawyer claimed that the accused played host to a demon when the incident took place.

This is believed to be the first murder case in the US where the defense sought to prove the offender's innocence with claims of demonic possession.

Vera Farmiga in a still from The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (image via cbr.com)

In "The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It," the Warrens will investigate this trial. Fans will see the protagonists uncovering a new mystery as they try to prove Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s innocence in the case.

How to stream The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It online

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It has already made its way to theaters. It was released in cinemas across the US on 4th June 2021. Fans in the US can also stream the film online.

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It is also available on HBO Max. The streaming platform has recently launched an ad-included $9.99 plan.

However, viewers will have to subscribe to the $14.99 monthly plan to watch The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It online on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, fans in the UK can only watch the film in theaters. The sequel was released across the UK on May 26th, 2021. Fans in Australia can also catch the movie in cinemas right now.

Viewers in Canada can watch the movie in theaters or stream it online on HBO Max.

As of now, the film is not available on Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ or Google Play Store.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh