When and how to watch the "Friends" reunion special online: Cast, release date, and more 

The Friends reunion was teased last week, but the real reunion event is on the way, and there's a trailer for all the fans who are in high anticipation.

Any fan of Friends won't have to wait long for the reunion special, as it is only a week away and is set to air near the end of May. Friends: The Reunion will air for everyone to watch next week on May 27.

Friends was removed from Netflix in 2019. Hence, fans must move over to HBO Max in order to watch the show and all of its content. That also means the Friends reunion will air on the same streaming service.

Of course, the Friends reunion has been a long time in the making, and fans have eagerly awaited the ensemble to come back together so many years later.

Here are some details that fans can expect to see from the HBO Max special.

What to expect from Friends: The Reunion special on HBO Max

The recording for the special concluded about a month ago, and the special is now ready to go on air. However, that doesn't mean that the reunion is entirely scripted. In fact, much of it is a recording of an unscripted reunion between the cast.

The setting of the Friends reunion is one of the most important aspects of the special. All of the cast and guests reunited on the original sound stage that was used for the show. Specifically, that is Stage 24, which is located at the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. This would be a nostalgic spot for the cast and fans alike.

As for the cast of the Friends reunion, names have already been confirmed. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry will all be appearing on the show for the reunion event.

The cast is expected and has been shown in the trailer to go through table reads, play games on the set, and discuss their characters or lingering questions.

The initial Friends cast isn't the only attraction of the reunion special. Celebrity guests have also been confirmed for the event, which many fans can look forward to. Some of those guests include Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Kit Harington, and Cara Delevingne, among many others.

Clearly, the Friends reunion will be star-studded, and the premier is only a week away on May 27.