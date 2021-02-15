F1 Rumors: Netflix's Drive to Survive set to air on 28th Feb

Netflix's F1 documentary series Drive to Survive is expected to release its third series worldwide on February 28th, according to rumors across social media.

The trailer for the series has yet to make an appearance. However, it's thought that Netflix and Formula 1 are keen to release the series before winter testing, as has happened in the last two years. This year the winter test will be in Bahrain from March 12th to 14th. It was originally scheduled to be held in Barcelona but travel restrictions due to the pandemic and Brexit meant that logistics would be challenging.

Drive to Survive has been a global hit for Netflix, bringing Formula 1 to a whole new audience with its dramatic portrayal of the 2019 and 2020 seasons. There was some concern that the third series may have to be scrapped through covid restrictions and the bubble system in place in Formula 1.

However, these fears were quickly assuaged when Netflix crews were spotted at several races. Filming was suspended between March and July but crews were in place at the Red Bull Ring when the F1 season eventually got underway.

Netflix makes some unlikely stars

Netflix has generated huge popularity for some figures in the paddock. Foul-mouthed Haas team boss Geunther Steiner was one of the most popular contributors to the original series, as well as Carlos Onoro Sainz, the cousin and manager of Carlos Sainz Jr.

The second season introduced figures who had previously declined to take part in the documentary series: world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel as well as their respective team principles at Mercedes and Ferrari.

Realizing every morning we’re one day closer to Drive to Survive Season 3 coming out even though they haven’t announced a date yet pic.twitter.com/1Gkg3fFukv — Logan (F1 Fan) (@logansuspence) February 9, 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season had plenty of drama for Netflix to cover, including maiden victories for Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez, a near miss for George Russell at Sakhir and the return of Nico Hulkenberg as a substitute for the Racing Point team.