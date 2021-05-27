How to watch Friends Reunion in India on Zee5: Release date, time, streaming details and more

The countdown has begun for one of the biggest and most-anticipated reunions of all time. With less than a few hours to go until Friends Reunion’s premiere, fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness their favorite actors re-live the moments that tugged at their heartstrings in the 90s.

The one-off special, which was initially slated for release in selected countries, is now coming to India. Zee5 India issued a statement on Tuesday, May 25th, stating that the Friends Reunion special would be available to stream on their platform.

Friends Reunion has managed to gather a lot of attention. This is all thanks to its OG cast and the celebrities who are set to make appearances in the special episode, including the K-Pop band BTS, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, and Poker Face singer Lady Gaga.

Also Read: “He’d have 10 kids”: David Schwimmer reveals what Joey Tribbiani could be doing in 2021 ahead of Friends Reunion

When will Friends Reunion premiere in India?

Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 India Manish Kalra announced that Friends Reunion would be airing in India on May 27 at 12:32 pm.

The statement read:

“We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12:32 pm.”

How to watch Friends Reunion on Zee5

Fans can watch the Friends Reunion special in India by subscribing to Zee5. The subscription can be purchased for Rs 499 per year.

After announcing its premiere in India, Manish Karla also encouraged fans to avail the service “at least 12 hours in advance”. He further noted:

“We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

Also Read: How to watch Friends Reunion in UAE: Release date, time, streaming details and more

How can fans across the world watch Friends Reunion?

Friends Reunion has been made available in different countries. While it premieres on May 27 at 3 am ET in the US, fans from Southeast Asia can watch it on HBO Go at 3:01 pm SGT.

Those residing in Australia can catch it on Foxtel’s streaming service Binge at 5:02 pm AEST. Meanwhile, fans in the UAE can watch the episode via OSN streaming at 11 am GST.

Also Read: Friends Reunion 2021: Release date, cast, trailer, and more