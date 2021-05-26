How to watch Friends Reunion in UAE

They were on a break! But not anymore, as the much-awaited “Friends” reunion special episode will be airing in the Middle East.

The announcement confirmed that Warner Bros' upcoming special will premiere in the GCC region thanks to Orbit Showtime Network’s (OSN) deal.

It’s been 17 years since the show concluded with season 10’s 2 part episode (17 and 18), “The Last One”. The '90s NBC sitcom is bringing the fan-favorite ensemble together for a special reunion episode called “The One Where They Get Back Together”.

WarnerMedia has relied on a number of streaming services such as Binge, Zee5 and even their own on-demand service, HBO Go, to let fans all across Southeast Asia and other regions watch the special.

Here’s where fans in the UAE can tune in to the upcoming special.

Where to watch the Friends Reunion in UAE

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platforms such as HBO Max and even HBO Go are yet to arrive in the UAE. However, fans can watch it in the Middle East region via OSN streaming.

The streaming platform’s Chief Digital and Content Officer said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ in the Middle East, adding to our vast library of content on OSN Streaming”

“‘Friends’ is more than just an iconic show and has influenced pop culture across the world including the GCC region. Now, in the most anticipated TV event of the year, fans can relive some memorable moments whilst getting an exclusive glimpse of what went on behind-the-scenes that made us all fall in love Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. We are very excited and look forward to welcoming and entertaining our friends from across the region.”

OSN has also shared an official post on their social media channels confirming the news. Readers can check it out below.

Friends Reunion Release date and timing in India

“Friends: The Reunion” will premiere in UAE at the same time as it airs in the US on May 27th. Fans can watch the special at 11 AM GST on the OSN platform, whereas it will be 3 AM ET during its streaming via HBO Max in the US. The special can also be watched on OSN Demand.

Fans who don’t have a subscription to OSN can take up a free 7-day trial. The service’s monthly plan after the trial costs AED 35.

What to expect

As the trailer shows, the six main cast members from “Friends” namely, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, are all taken back to the set where they filmed for the '90s series.

Despite appearing as their real selves, the actors engage in a trivia game played by their characters in the "Friends" season 4 episode titled "The One With Embryes". They also reminisced over some of the best moments from the show.

There is also a "Friends" fashion show by models donning fan-favorite costumes worn by characters such as Rachel's Pink Bridesmaid dress and Ross' Armadilo suit.

