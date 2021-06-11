Black Widow on Disney Plus: Release date, cast, runtime, and more

Avengers: Endgame was a heartbreaking experience for Black Widow and Tony Stark fans. Almost everyone but Black Widow received some closure at the end of Endgame when it comes to major MCU characters.

The producers maintained the mystery surrounding Black Widow in the MCU from the beginning, which is why every fan was hyped up about Black Widow's solo movie.

Initially slated for a May 2020 release, Black Widow was postponed due to the global pandemic. Finally, in March, Marvel revealed that the solo movie would arrive in July 2021. The expected July release will happen simultaneously on OTT and theaters.

Since Black Widow is dropping next month, here are all the details about the upcoming MCU release that fans will want to know.

Everything about Black widow, from the release date to the plot details

Black Widow's release date

Black Widow will be the first movie in MCU Phase four (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The first movie in MCU's Phase Four, Black Widow, will drop on July 9th, 2021. The MCU flick will premier simultaneously through theatrical runs and Disney Plus premier access for $30.

Tickets and pre-orders for Black Widow are also live now, and viewers can check out the details on Marvel's official site.

A new clip from ‘BLACK WIDOW’ has been released.



Cast and Characters

Black Widow will introduce many characters from the protagonist's past (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Scarlett Johansson is reprising the role of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, who she has played since Iron Man 2 (2010), and apart from her, Black Widow will introduce a bunch of new characters to the MCU as well, who were a part of Black Widow's past.

Here's a list of the rest of the cast and characters of Black Widow:

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova (Black Widow)

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian): a Russian equivalent of Captain America

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokof (Black Widow)

O-T Fagbenle as Rick Mason

Ray Winstone as the head of the Red Room 'Dreykov.'

Taskmaster can be the next big Baddie in MCU (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

There is another major character that will debut in the MCU through Black Widow and that is the Taskmaster. Taskmaster will be the main villain of the movie and will possess a superpower through which they can emulate opponents' fighting skills.

Black Widow will also see the return of William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, who was one of the antagonists in Captain America: Civil War.

Running time and What to Expect from Black Widow.

Black Widow will provide a proper closure to the only female member of OG Six (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The first MCU movie of phase four will be around two hours and 13 minutes long and will be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The movie's plot is expected to explore Natasha Romanoffs's past identity and her family other than the Avengers.

viewers saw glimpses of Red Room in Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

It is expected that the movie will reveal the shocking details about the infamous Red Room, which fans previously saw in Black Widow's nightmares in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In addition, MCU will see another supervillain's debut, the Taskmaster, who has the potential to become one of the dreaded baddies in the MCU.

It will be fascinating to see the only female member of the 'original six' finally getting the closure she deserves. The movie will definitely be an emotional ride for Avengers fans.

