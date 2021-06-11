Free Guy final trailer: Cast, release date, rating, and more 

After facing tons of delays, sci-fi action comedy Free Guy has finally got a theatrical release. A final trailer of the movie, directed by Shawn Levy, was dropped today by 20th Century Studios. It will be one of the first movie releases since Disney's acquisition of Fox.

Free Guy’s protagonist is an ordinary guy who becomes aware of his real identity as an NPC in a video game that seems to be a cross between a GTA title and Fortnite. Guy turns into an in-game hero in Free City and fights against time and the odds stacked against him to save the video game from getting shut down.

Everything about the Ryan Reynolds Starrer Free Guy

Release date

A still from Free Guy trailer (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Shawn Levy's Free Guy was expected to release last December, but it got delayed for multiple reasons. Finally, the producers revealed the release date today by dropping the trailer, and if everything goes as planned, Free Guy will release on August 13th, 2021, in the USA.

Jodie Comer may have put something inside me. Or Taika? Not entirely sure, but the wait to find out is almost over. #FreeGuy FINALLY hits theaters August 13th! Hallelujah! p.s. I love this movie so hard. pic.twitter.com/6s0wlVT41I — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 10, 2021

Free guy's cast

Ryan Reynolds plays the main Protagonist in Free Guy (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, with Jodie Comer playing the parallel lead as Milly/Molotov Girl opposite to him. Apart from the main lead, the movie also stars:

Lil Rel Howery as Buddy

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser

Joe Keery as Keys

Taika Waititi as Antoine

Camille Kostek as Bombshell

Viewers will also see popular YouTube personalities and gaming content creators like Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott playing cameos.

What to expect from Free Guy?

Free Guy features great VFX to depict the video game setting (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Free Guy follows the story of an ordinary bank teller who is living a simple life. As his life proceeds, the Guy finds out he is just an NPC inside a video game after coming across Molotov Girl. As the story proceeds, the game's developers decide to shut down the game. Consequently, the Guy turns into a hero figure in the video game to save Free city.

Whether the Guy succeeds or fails is the story of the movie Free Guy. The sci-fi action comedy has received a PG-13 rating and will feature high-octane action in the video game world. The movie will feature some solid VFX, depicting the fascinating world of Free City.

Given the film's heavy publicity online, it now remains to be seen how it will fare once it releases on 13th August.

