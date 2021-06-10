Tick Tick Boom movie trailer: All you need to know about Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix musical starring Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens 

Netflix has dropped the trailer for "Tick Tick Boom" starring Andrew Garfield. Tick Tick Boom is also the directorial debut of actor, songwriter and rapper, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has proved his multiple capabilities through various ventures like Mary Poppins Returns, In the Heights, Moana, and many more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's Tick Tick Boom:

The upcoming Netflix musical drama is based on the autobiographical musical of the same name by American composer Jonathan Larson. Tick Tick Boom explores the struggles of Jonathon Larson, played by Andrew Garfield.

Who was Jonathan Larson? Tick Tick Boom traces the life of a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer who died of Marfan Syndrome.

Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson (Image via twitter.com/DiscussingFilm)

Tick Tick Boom adapts its story from the life of Jonathan Larson, who was a celebrated music composer and playwriter. His works were often inspired by various issues like addiction, homophobia, and multiculturism.

Jonathan Larson's most famous work was "Rent." Before that, he worked on many theatrical pieces with varying success. Rent made Larson a household name, and it was during that time that his unexpected demise happened.

On the morning of Rent's first preview performance, Larson suffered an aortic dissection. This was believed to be a complication of unidentified Marfan Syndrome. After his unexpected demise, Larson was posthumously given various awards.

Larson's Journey and struggles through Tick Tick Boom

A still from the official trailer of the Tick Tick Boom (Image via twitter.com/DiscussingFilm)

The Tick Tick Boom trailer doesn't reveal much apart from introducing viewers to the theatrical version of Jonathan Larson.

Needless to say, Tick Tick Boom will take fans on an uncomfortable yet emotional journey while exploring Larson's years of struggle, with a huge pay-off at the end depicting success.

Tick Tick Boom's Cast

The cast of Tick Tick Boom is as follows:

Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson

Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa Johnson

Alexandra Shipp as Susan

Robin de Jesús as Michael

Joshua Henry as Roger

Judith Light as Rosa Stevens

Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim

Joanna P. Adler as Molly

Release Date

No official release date has been announced (Image via Netflix)

There has been no reveal regarding the official release date of the musical drama, but Tick Tick Boom is expected to arrive in the fall this year, via release in select theaters and on Netflix.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod