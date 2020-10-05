Free Guy trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer star in a Video-Game ft. Ninja, LazarBeam and Pokimane

The highly anticipated follow up trailer of Ryan Reynolds' video-game movie 'Free Guy' has finally arrived!

It's been almost a year since the debut trailer and if things go smoothly, the film looks to be the one of the big budget films to trump the pandemic, as it is currently on course for a December release.

The science-fiction action comedy film is based on the life of an ordinary bank teller called Guy (Ryan Reynolds), who discovers that he is actually a NPC in a video-game world, which is a cross between Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.

The official Free Guy trailer reveal was tweeted by Ryan Reynolds, as excited fans flocked to watch the high octane trailer on loop:

Sometimes life feels like you're trapped inside a urine-burping septic tank of hate. But then you pause. Take a cleansing breath and here's the trailer for #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/hMdXb62Pa5 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 5, 2020

In an added bonus for video-game fans across the globe, Free Guy is all set to feature popular content creators such as Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott, Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Sean "Jacksepticeye" Mcloughlin in cameos!

Ryan Reynold and Jodie Comer join forces in Free Guy

The movie is set in Free City, a fictional city where everything seems perfect, until Guy realises that he's part of a video game.

Together with the mysterious Molotov Girl (played by Jodie Comer of Killing Eve fame), Guy teams up with the characters from the video game to save their city as he attempts to become The Guy from just another ordinary guy.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy of Stranger Things and Night at the Museum fame.

Featuring an ensemble and eclectic cast which includes the likes of Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and others, the film promises a wild, action-packed ride and features staple video-game tropes which will certainly appeal to gamers across the globe.

Jacksepticeye with Ryan Reynolds (Image Credits: Jacksepticeye.fandom.com)

Pitching in with cameos in Free Guy will be the likes of Ninja, Pokimane, LazarBeam and Jacksepticeye, which has certainly piqued the interest of fans of the streaming community.

Free Guy is scheduled to arrive on the 11th of December, 2020 and fans are certainly looking forward to witnessing Ryan Reynolds in an all-new Wreck-It Ralph avatar.