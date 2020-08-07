Lazarbeam returns to YouTube after copyright strike

Australian YouTuber Lannan 'Lazarbeam' Eacott is one of YouTube's most popular Fortnite streamers, with almost 16 million subscribers. Known for his trademark wit and wry sense of humour, the YouTuber recently ended up being the victim of a copyright strike due to a video he had posted three years ago.

As a result of this, Lazarbeam was prevented from streaming any kind of content on YouTube:

It was one hell of a week for Lazarbeam, who had recently gotten himself tested for COVID-19. That incident barely passed before he was faced with his YouTube channel strike. YouTube did, however, reach out to him with the following reply:

Thanks for reaching out – if you feel the video was removed in error, you have the option to file a counter notification (note that this begins a legal process). More details about it here: https://t.co/2stm64ZpdJ. Let us know if you have questions. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 5, 2020

A week to forget for Lazarbeam

The previous week wasn't kind to Lazarbeam as he fell ill and tweeted that he would be undergoing a COVID test, due to which he would not be going to his office to stream:

Got tested for covid cause I felt sick last night



Almost certainly don’t have it but doing my civic duty.



I can’t go to the office for 3 days so expect even less uploads lmao — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 2, 2020

He kept his fans updated with daily updates, finally with the good news that he had tested negative:

me waiting for my covid test results pic.twitter.com/MHYI3HIjBm — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 4, 2020

I AINT GOT COVID THIS IS EPIC



I CAN FINALLY WORK AGAIN — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 4, 2020

Known to stream frequently with his good friend and fellow YouTuber Fresh, Lazarbeam was all set to return to streaming:

@mrfreshasian prepare for my hourly motivational speeches to return — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 4, 2020

The very next day, however, his YouTube channel was slapped with a copyright strike which prevented him from streaming content, with a potential removal looming.

Moreover, the timing of the strike could not have been any worse as it collided with one of the biggest updates in Fortnite history- the Fortnite cars update.

biggest update in forever and i cant stream/upload cause of a random channel strike pic.twitter.com/iam1cHABxy — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 5, 2020

the only car im driving tonight is my car to my house cause i cant stream lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/nQnwgqbKXd — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 5, 2020

In order to remove the copyright strike, Lazarbeam was asked by YouTube to file a counter notification and undergo other procedures.

Having to go through such measures, Lazarbeam tweeted:

the amount of bullshit I’ve had to deal with over the last week man... I just wanna make videos — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 5, 2020

Luckily for Lazarbeam, due to his popularity as a content creator, his nightmarish week took a turn for the better when, with the help of friends at YouTube, he was finally able to stream again:

Update: thanks to some helpful friends at YT I can upload/stream again. Looks like their might still be some stuff to sort out but on the right track :) — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 6, 2020

Lazarbeam's return to streaming Fortnite

Though Lazarbeam did feature on Fresh's channel as they reacted to the Fortnite cars update together, he was prevented from releasing a video on his own channel due to the copyright strike.

Post the strike fiasco, Lazarbeam released a video titled 'I became a taxi driver' where he tries out the taxis in Fortnite and decides to ferry competitors to a 'Victory Royale'. Addressing his return post the strike, he says:

I missed update night cause my channel got a strike ...I couldn't upload, I couldn't live stream, I think we've fixed it and I think we're all good. Now I want to become an uber driver as I feel like this would get us into a series of very fun adventures.

Choosing the Stranger Things-inspired Demogorgon skin, he gets ready to search for passengers willing to enter his 'Demogorgon Uber'. On finding a passenger who declines his ride, Lazarbeam attempts to run them over in a hilarious bout of road rage.

On finding a willing passenger, Lazarbeam becomes overjoyed, ferrying her to a supplydrop and also fuelling up the car while he waits for her. Unfortunately for him, she begins firing at him and he lashes out comically:

I thought we had something..I gave you free cab rides! We had something unique...locked together as one!

For the second part of the video, he hires Fresh as security to ensure they eke out a Victory Royale. After several unsuccessful attempts, the duo finally succeeded in eliminating the final opponent by blowing up the taxi.

This was, undoubtedly, an explosive return for Lazarbeam.

