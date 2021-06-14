Top 5 family movies on Netflix you must watch 

OTT platforms like Netflix are one of the best ways to enjoy movie time with family and friends at home, but not all movies are family-friendly. Family movies are a whole different genre when it comes to cinema.

Most family films are supposed to be a carefree, silly, and emotional experience to forget all worldly worries and cuddle up with their loved ones sharing a moment of peace.

When it comes to selecting a good family film to watch, the taste of people varies. Some prefer animated comedy-dramas, while some carefree PG-13 teen comedies. This article will discuss the best family movies on Netflix that viewers should watch with their family and friends while sharing a moment of togetherness.

Best family movies on Netflix in recent times

1) Benji (USA)

Benji is a reboot of a 1974 family film of the same name (Image via Netflix)

Almost everyone on this planet either loves dogs or a movie about dogs. Benji is a reboot of a classic 1974 family movie of the same name and features a stray dog that saves the day for a family while resolving their issues.

The Netflix family drama features an emotional and befitting ending to a story about friendship and is too good to be missed on Netflix.

2) Finding 'Ohana (USA)

Finding 'Ohana features four teens on a treasure hunt (Image via Netflix)

A family drama about teenage siblings finding a hidden treasure and discovering their Hawaiian heritage. Finding 'Ohana seems like a fun family movie out of the 90s but with a modern take and updated comedy.

This movie is a great watch, especially with the kids who will find the movie fascinating due to its subject matter. It is highly recommended to give this Netflix Adventure family film a watch.

3) Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (USA)

A Christmas movie about an aged toy-maker (Image via Netflix)

Almost all Christmas movies are family movies, so this Christmas fantasy film makes it to the list. Apart from being a Christmas film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a treat for fans of musicals and has as many as 12 songs.

The story is about an aged toy-maker and his 30-year long emotional tale featuring his granddaughter. Viewers can enjoy this movie with their families by clicking here.

4) The Willoughbys (Canada - USA)

A still from the movie Willoughbys (Image via Netflix)

This Canadian-American joint venture is an animated feature about four siblings fed up with their parents and hence want to get rid of them. The movie also features a blue tabby cat as the narrator of the plot.

This Netflix feature is a pure comedy gem, and everyone should watch The Willoughbys to have a good time. The viewers can check out the movie on Netflix.

5) Klaus (Spain)

Klaus features an unusual friendship between Santa Claus and a postman (Image via Netflix)

An amazingly great animated Christmas movie about a postman posted on a distant island by his father to prove himself. It features breathtaking animated shots and received critical acclaim for the same.

Apart from the postman, the movie also features the character of Santa Claus as Klaus. The Academy-nominated movie is a must-watch for the kids and adults due to a great payoff at the end.

Click here to redirect to the official page of Klaus at Netflix.

Edited by Gautham Balaji