Who plays Lady Loki? Everything about Episode 2, where to watch, release schedule, and more

The first episode of Loki concluded on a suspenseful note, revealing a possible clash between two alternate God of Mischiefs as Mobius M. Mobius sought the help of Loki from "The Avengers (2012)" in locating and neutralizing an alternate, and more evil, version of Loki Laufeyson.

However, before Mobius made the revelation, he made Loki see his fate in the original timeline of the MCU, where the Son of Frigga saw a proper character development. Hence, updating the memory and emotions of the God of Mischief.

Another hilarious revelation that the Disney Plus series made showed the Infinity Stones being used as paperweights on TVA premises. Hence, establishing their uselessness in the TVA building:

Everything about Episode 2

The first episode of Loki was well-received by the fans

After a sensational pilot, fans were left glued to the action-packed follow-up in episode two, which dropped today. The second episode of the MCU TV show featured many new revelations, from different multiversal variants of Loki to new characters and trickeries.

What happened in Episode 2?

A confrontation between Loki and Loki variant happened at the end of the second episode

The new episode opens with TVA agents visiting Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1985 while hunting for the time variant. The subtle appearance of the variant shows up when one of the agents, Hunter C-20, goes rogue under the influence of the variant and starts killing her colleagues much like Hawkeye in "The Avengers (2012)."

So, another team of agents, including Mobius and Loki, visited the site after the incident. Their purpose is to restore the events and negate the branching of the timeline. But the events lead them to introspect their strategy, and Loki is sent to the TVA Library to study other variants.

While in the Library, Loki comes up with the theory about where the variant might have escaped. So, Loki, Mobius, and a TVA team visited a different timeline at Roxxcart in Alabama, 2050, at the time of a possible apocalypse. They suspect the Loki variant to be hiding there.

It has been revealed that the variant is chasing the Reset chargers of the TVA and is onto something else. The episode also revealed evil Loki as Lady Loki, shown as much more sinister than the main. She can transfer herself through different bodies with a pat on the shoulder as she did with Hunter C-20.

The episode ends with a verbal confrontation between Loki and Lady Loki, with the former following the latter through the Open Time Door. At the same time, the growth of multiple branched realities is shown at TVA.

Who plays Lady Loki?

Sophia Di Martino plays Lady Loki (Image via instagram.com/itssophiadimartino)

Lady Loki is portrayed by Sophia Di Martino, seen in shows like 'Click and Collect,' 'Casualty,' and 4 O'Clock Club. Unfortunately, Marvel has not revealed any details about the role of Lady Loki in the Disney Plus series. But judging by her appearance in the climax of the second episode, Lady Loki seems to be the main antagonist of the series.

Where to watch Loki

Marvel has dropped the first two episodes of the series on Disney Plus, and Disney Plus Hotstar.

How many episodes in the series?

The show is expected to have six episodes, with every new episode releasing each Wednesday. The release scheduled is as follows:

Episode 1: June 9, 2021 (Released)

Episode 2: June 16, 2021 (Released)

Episode 3: June 23, 2021

Episode 4: June 30, 2021

Episode 5: July 7, 2021

Episode 6: July 14, 2021

