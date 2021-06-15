Loki Episode 2 release date and time, spoilers, and theories: What to expect in the upcoming episode?

After its debut on Disney Plus last week, Loki became one of the most popular shows on the platform. At the Annual Communications Conference, Disney's CEO, Bob Chapek, said, Loki was the "most-watched season premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening week."

The highly anticipated show debuted on Disney Plus a decade after Loki's debut in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The show dropped on June 9th, 2021 and will have six episodes.

Loki (2021) is the only show out of the MCU Disney Plus series catalog, rumored to have been officially greenlit for a second season. According to Deadline exclusive, Loki showrunner Michael Waldron has signed a deal that includes the show's second season.

The God of Mischief will be returning on Disney Plus with Loki Episode 2 on June 16th (12 AM PT, 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST.

Loki Episode 1. Image Via: Disney Plus/ Marvel

Here are some theories about what Episode 2 will store for us with Loki Odinson's "Glorious Purpose" in the series.

Warning: Dr. Strange might be okay with seeing 14 Million possibilities into the MCU. You may not enjoy it as much. So, read on if you are okay with spoilers.

4) Loki goes on training missions with Agent Mobius.

Disney Plus/Marvel released a teaser for Loki Episode 2 where the Asgardian was seen on missions with Mobius M Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Loki Episode Teaser. Image Via: Disney Plus/ Marvel

In this scene, Loki and Mobius are in Pompeii (79 A.D.), right as Mount Vesuvius' volcano erupted.

3) More information on the Multiversal War.

The reference to the multiversal war was as evident as it could have been. This multiversal war is a reference to the 'Secret Wars' in comics, which has been teased heavily by Marvel as an upcoming event in the MCU.

Even Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo stated their interest in directing a 'Secret Wars' Avengers film.

Although the series gave much screen time to reference the 'Time Keepers' and the 'multiversal war,' most viewers believed that the Multiversal War happened in the past.

TVA Citadel at the end of time from Loki Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

Viewers must note that the Time Variance Authority exists out of time or at the end of time in an unaffected dimension.

Existing in another dimension enables the TVA not to be affected by the time-stone or Thanos' snap in Phase 3 of MCU. This may also be why the powers and the infinity stones do not work in the Citadel (the place where the TVA Headquarters is situated).

Therefore, the TVA exists in a separate dimension that is not affected by the Space-Time Continuum in the general sense. Combined with the fact that in the comics, Time-Keepers were created by 'He Who Remains,' who was the last character to exist in a timeline.

Timekeepers from Loki Episode 1 TVA explainer clip. Image via: Disney Plus / Marvel.

Time-Keepers were made at the end of the timeline, so the 'multiversal war' or 'the Secret Wars' will happen in the future of the main timeline of MCU. This theory lines up perfectly with the rumored 'Secret Wars' Avengers movie. More detailed information about the multiversal war could be expected in episode 2 or future episodes.

2) Lady Loki meets Loki.

Ever since the first teaser was dropped for Loki Season 1, fans have been speculating about the female 'variant' of Loki, Lady Loki, to be in the series. Episode 1 had a little glimpse of her acquiring the 'timeline reset device' from the TVA's hunters by eliminating them.

Lady Loki in Episode 1. Image via: Disney Plus/ Marvel

Lady Loki (played by Sophia Di Martino) is expected to interact with Loki as he is tasked by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) to bring her in or neutralize her. In Episode 2, the series may hint that Lady Loki is not the primary antagonist.

1) Kang, the Conqueror:

This well-known character is also known as 'Rama-Tut,' 'Immortus,' and as the future descendant of Reed Richards (Fantastic Four), Nathaniel Richards.

Marvel Phase 4 Announcement of Kang, The Conqueror. Disney Plus/Marvel.

Kang, the Conqueror, is confirmed to be fully featured in the upcoming movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character is slated to be played by Jonathan Majors of 'Lovecraft County (2020)' fame.

Judge Ravonna Renslayer in Loki Episode 1. Disney Plus/Marvel.

The reference to Kang, the Conqueror, was with Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw). She is one of the Judges in the TVA, as shown in Episode 1. In the comics, Renslayer is well known for being the love interest of Kang, the Conqueror.

Other than these theories, the teaser of Episode 2 also showed the God of Mischief getting a pair of daggers. This promises to be an action-filled episode, considering that daggers are the preferred weapon for Loki Odinson. Furthermore, the charming and wisecracking Loki's training session by the sarcastic Agent Mobius also promises a fun witch hunt for Lady Loki later on.

