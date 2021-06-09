Loki Episode 1: Fans react as Time Variance Authority, Mephisto, Miss Minutes, and more trend online

Note: This article contains spoilers for Loki Episode 1
Marvel Studios’ “Loki” has finally arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. Considered one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, fans worldwide are delighted to have the God of Mischief back onscreen.
The latest Marvel series follows Loki’s journey in an alternate timeline. The story picks up from when he escaped with the Tesseract during the “Avengers Endgame” time heist.
It follows the events shortly after the Battle of New York, as seen in the 2012 film, “The Avengers.”
However, this Loki also appears vulnerable as he is captured by The TVA, or the Time Variance Authority, for escaping with the Tesseract and causing interference with the existing timeline.
Twitter erupts as Loki introduces fans to TVA, Mephisto, Mobius, Miss Minutes, and more
The first episode highlights Loki’s time at the TVA as the character is held captive by the organization. The TVA is introduced as an organization that monitors timelines and captures “variants” that try to disrupt timelines.
In the series, Loki is captured on the grounds of being a variant for running away with the Tesseract and creating other alternate timelines in the process. He then meets TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius who, despite his doubts, joins hands with the Asgardian.
Loki is responsible for hunting down another variant who is killing TVC soldiers and planning to erase other timelines.
In what is being deemed by fans as one of the most emotionally moving moments in the MCU, Agent Mobius shows Loki a future where the consequences of his actions would lead to mass destruction.
The opening episodes also introduce viewers to Miss Minutes, the animated talking clock in the TVA. It ensures that no one messes with the timelines, and it turns out the character is already winning over the MCU fans.
The series also teases the introduction of Mephisto, known to be one of the strongest MCU villains. Fans have been anticipating more light on the character ever since the release of “WandaVision.”
The subtle hint towards the role of the villain in the MCU has left Twitter abuzz.
Fans react to Loki as the MCU version of D.B. Cooper
One of the most unexpected twists in the series comes in the form of Loki disguising as D.B. Cooper. As Agent Mobius takes a tour across his actions from the past, he figures out the mischievous villain was the infamous flight hijacker from history.
In reality, D.B. Cooper was on board a flight to Seattle when he informed an attendant about carrying a bomb on the plane. The hijacker demanded and received a sum of $200,000 and four parachutes.
Although he forced the pilot to fly the plane to Mexico, Cooper jumped out mid-flight on a parachute along with the money.
While his identity and whereabouts remain a mystery to the day, it was undoubtedly clever of Marvel to turn the God of Mischief into a mysterious character from history.
Fans also took to Twitter to share their take on the twist.
Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki nearly two years after his last cameo in “Avengers: Endgame.” Owen Wilson plays Agent Mobius while Tara Strong lends her voice to Miss Minutes.
Marvel Studios’ Loki airs every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.
