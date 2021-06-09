Loki Episode 1: Fans react as Time Variance Authority, Mephisto, Miss Minutes, and more trend online

Note: This article contains spoilers for Loki Episode 1

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” has finally arrived on Disney+ Hotstar. Considered one of the most-anticipated releases of the year, fans worldwide are delighted to have the God of Mischief back onscreen.

The latest Marvel series follows Loki’s journey in an alternate timeline. The story picks up from when he escaped with the Tesseract during the “Avengers Endgame” time heist.

It follows the events shortly after the Battle of New York, as seen in the 2012 film, “The Avengers.”

However, this Loki also appears vulnerable as he is captured by The TVA, or the Time Variance Authority, for escaping with the Tesseract and causing interference with the existing timeline.

Also read: WandaVision Episode 9: Vision vs Vision, rise of the Scarlet Witch and the Darkhold headline an emotional finale

Twitter erupts as Loki introduces fans to TVA, Mephisto, Mobius, Miss Minutes, and more

The first episode highlights Loki’s time at the TVA as the character is held captive by the organization. The TVA is introduced as an organization that monitors timelines and captures “variants” that try to disrupt timelines.

In the series, Loki is captured on the grounds of being a variant for running away with the Tesseract and creating other alternate timelines in the process. He then meets TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius who, despite his doubts, joins hands with the Asgardian.

Loki is responsible for hunting down another variant who is killing TVC soldiers and planning to erase other timelines.

In what is being deemed by fans as one of the most emotionally moving moments in the MCU, Agent Mobius shows Loki a future where the consequences of his actions would lead to mass destruction.

#loki spoilers

-

-

-

-

loki realizing that his family has always cared and loved him PHYSICALLY HURTS ME pic.twitter.com/D05ijjuPWs — billa ४ loki era (@616sLOKI) June 9, 2021

#LOKI SPOILERS

.

.

.

“loki, i thought the world of you. i thought we were going to fight side by side forever."



THIS WAS JUST CRUEL pic.twitter.com/js5qoGtTPh — angie | LOKI SPOILERS ✪ (@MLMBARTON) June 9, 2021

I’m not a loki apologist, because there’s nothing to apologize for. #loki pic.twitter.com/4V6GhUl8ae — sky loves loki (@lokismxmff) June 9, 2021

So phase 4 of the MCU is “everyone needs therapy” #Loki pic.twitter.com/jjh2qYwtUG — Iah (@beyondxmoonx) June 9, 2021

Agent Mobius I love you <3 pic.twitter.com/mcic1rSxja — Mars•Elias Bouchard is a bitch (@MarsFeyFuckery) June 9, 2021

#Loki Episode 1 was awesome, great chemistry between Loki and Agent Mobius, and this sets up much more for the rest of the show!



10/10. — Max Rudley (@Max_Rudleyy) June 9, 2021

~ MOBIUS ~



Ever think about how Tony Stark discovered that an inverted Mobius Strip was the secret to time travel, and then Agent Mobius from #Loki works for the Time Variance Authority? pic.twitter.com/MoQ6F7KuTC — Mya (@MaiHwa_) June 9, 2021

#loki spoilers

•

•

•

when loki called himself a villain and agent mobius said, "that‘s not how i see it“.... yeah, well, that‘s all of stan twitter right there — liz 🏹 LOKI DAY (@folkloreharries) June 9, 2021

The opening episodes also introduce viewers to Miss Minutes, the animated talking clock in the TVA. It ensures that no one messes with the timelines, and it turns out the character is already winning over the MCU fans.

The series also teases the introduction of Mephisto, known to be one of the strongest MCU villains. Fans have been anticipating more light on the character ever since the release of “WandaVision.”

The subtle hint towards the role of the villain in the MCU has left Twitter abuzz.

#Loki starts off incredibly well. Top-shelf Marvel humor with bonkers time-traveling antics and a surprising amount of heart.



Hiddleston & Wilson are a splendid duo. Miss Minutes is a superstar.



Who knows where it goes, but the beginning has the makings of something special. pic.twitter.com/TTrOKXrWxY — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) June 6, 2021

Oh yeah, forgot to mention our lord and savior Miss Minutes in my #LOKI reactions! She is both what I was expecting and not what I was expecting, and am hoping to see more from her in future episodes. pic.twitter.com/yCgru29P3k — Julia Delbel (@juliadelbel) June 6, 2021

Can I officially declare to be the first ever Miss Minutes Stan on this app? #Loki pic.twitter.com/TTmKWpi282 — Matt Roembke - TheDirect.com (@mattroembke) June 7, 2021

⚠️ LOKI SPOILERS ⚠️

-

-

-

-

-

-

THEY SHOWED SO MUCH IN THIS ONE EPISODE A TEASE TO MEPHISTO, THE TIME KEEPERS, LOKI BEING FUCKING D.B COOPER, LADY LOKI, AND THE MANY TIMES PEOPLE HAVE TRIED TO USE THE INFINITY STONES this show might just outdo Wandavision #Loki #LokiSpoilers pic.twitter.com/xI2CaXR8so — Gumbyisfuming (@Gumbymad16) June 9, 2021

we went through 8 weeks of wandavision waiting for mephisto when it was loki that gave it to us pic.twitter.com/dq07JYyQ1f — kimberly (@probIemthots) June 9, 2021

#Loki spoilers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

please tell me I’m not the only one who instantly thought of mephisto 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QZDB6nj4ly — trickstvrgod ४ | loki spoilers! (@trickstvrgod) June 9, 2021

Look I don’t wanna be THAT person but is that Mephisto.... #Loki pic.twitter.com/rslaDxBqDz — Maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) June 9, 2021

#Loki Spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

i cant believe i have to wait another week for a new episode like i used to and who is that guy at the end, is that loki? or MEPHISTO? pic.twitter.com/VrfIzwDHMB — sebb (@illicitbaguette) June 9, 2021

If y'all start saying Mephisto in Loki is Miss Minutes I swear — Darkling's gf (real) ⎊۞ sambucky brainrot (@horrorandseance) June 7, 2021

Miss Minutes talking about this...Multiverse of Madness gonna be one hell (see what I did there cough cough Mephisto) of a movie pic.twitter.com/X6rtyh2E4M — JJ (@therealhumblejj) June 9, 2021

Also read: The Owl House Season 2: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Fans react to Loki as the MCU version of D.B. Cooper

One of the most unexpected twists in the series comes in the form of Loki disguising as D.B. Cooper. As Agent Mobius takes a tour across his actions from the past, he figures out the mischievous villain was the infamous flight hijacker from history.

In reality, D.B. Cooper was on board a flight to Seattle when he informed an attendant about carrying a bomb on the plane. The hijacker demanded and received a sum of $200,000 and four parachutes.

Although he forced the pilot to fly the plane to Mexico, Cooper jumped out mid-flight on a parachute along with the money.

While his identity and whereabouts remain a mystery to the day, it was undoubtedly clever of Marvel to turn the God of Mischief into a mysterious character from history.

Fans also took to Twitter to share their take on the twist.

#Loki SPOILERS

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

LOKI WAS D. B COOPER! MY BUZZFEED UNSOLVED KNOWLEDGE JUMPED OUT! owen and tom have such amazing energy together and can’t wait to see more of them. loki learning what happens to frigga and his life was </3 the soundtrack is perfect and just fitting pic.twitter.com/cvnML3YsJl — marina 🦋 (@MarinaTouma) June 9, 2021

cw // #Loki spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

very smart of them to bring a real life mystery case (d.b. cooper) and make it as part of loki's mischief I AM OBSESSED — leiaˣ⁷ LOKI & ALLY DAY (@violetsmarjorie) June 9, 2021

THE D.B. COOPER THING WAS A BET WITH THOR?!?!? #Loki pic.twitter.com/mhG5MAitAg — dora 🌿 | somewhat ia (@moonytoaster) June 9, 2021

#loki SPOILERS!!

-

-

-

-

- SORRY BUT LOKI AS D.B COOPER HAD ME GASPING FOR AIR pic.twitter.com/JS61T5srue — rhoanna ४ LOKI SPOILERS (@rrhobarnes) June 9, 2021

#loki spoilers

-

-

-

-

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, D.B. COOPER LOKI pic.twitter.com/4Ylg2bCMDg — billa ४ loki era (@616sLOKI) June 9, 2021

#Loki SPOILERS:

-

-

Loki became D.B. Cooper out of a DARE pic.twitter.com/1G9XRHcHgp — R ⛩ (@yinzerWRLD) June 9, 2021

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki nearly two years after his last cameo in “Avengers: Endgame.” Owen Wilson plays Agent Mobius while Tara Strong lends her voice to Miss Minutes.

Marvel Studios’ Loki airs every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 6: A new Captain America, 5 Easter eggs hinting at the future of MCU, and end credits explained

Help us improve our coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer