Who are The Eternals ? Twitter erupts as first teaser trailer of Chloe Zhao's MCU debut drops online

The Eternals are finally here to propel the MCU's stacked Phase 4 forward.

Marvel Studios recently released the highly-anticipated teaser trailer for Eternals, which is helmed by the Oscar-winning director of "Nomadland," Chloe Zhao.

The 2 minute 8 second trailer delves into the origins of one of the most powerful and oldest species of superheroes, The Eternals, who were created as one of two divergent races by a legion of cosmic beings known as The Celestials.

Another off-shoot of the evolutionary process originally set in motion by The Celestials are referred to as The Deviants in the comics, who serve as the primary antagonists of their mystical counterparts, The Eternals.

It also features an exciting glimpse at the ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and more.

In light of the glorious new Marvel narrative being blessed by the presence of a vast array of stars, scores of fans flocked to Twitter to gush over the promising trailer.

In the comics, all Eternals are blessed with the same cosmic energy that makes them capable of channeling a host of superhuman abilities that range from Superhuman strength to flight.

The primary members of The Eternals that will be depicted in the Marvel film include the following:

Ikaris (Richard Madden) - The tactical leader of The Eternals who possesses the ability of flight, superhuma strength and projecting cosmic beams from his eyes.

Sersi (Gemma Chan) - An expert in matter manipulation, she is portrayed as the romantic love interest of Ikaris in the comics.

Sprite (Lia McHugh) - A illusionary master capable of creating life-like illusions. Appears to have the presence of a 12-year old child, but is far more wiser and stronger.

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) - A swordmaster and martial-artist who in order to blend in on earth, becomes a Bollywood film star.

Phastos (Bryan Tyree-Henry) - The chief inventor and intelligent cosmic-powered member of The Eternals. Phastos will also be the first superhero to be depicted as gay in an MCU film.

Makkari ( Lauren Ridloff) - Blessed with superhuman speed, she opertaes as the chief scout for The Eternals and will be the first deaf superhero to star in an MCU film.

Druig (Barry Keoghan) - A mind-reader, Druig appears to remain aloof and distant from the general empathy that The Eternals share towards humanity.

Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-Seok) - The strongest Eternal in the film, known to project cosmic energy beams. A loyal companion to Thena.

Thena (Angelina Jolie) - A fierce warrior, who carries a spear and bow in the comics that surround victims with a ring of intense heat and bombards them with anti-gravitations.

Ajak (Salma Hayek) -The spiritual leader of The Eternals, she is capable of communicating with The Celestials.

Joining the cosmic-powered beings above is Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, the human warrior who takes on the guise of The Black Knight and famously wields The Sword of Light and The Shield of Night in the comics.

: Are you okay?

Be it the casting of "Train to Busan's" beloved Ma Dong-Seok or the debuts of Hollywood icons Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, the makers of the Eternals seem to have pulled off a major casting coup.

From gushing over the stunning cinematography to getting emotional over the Stark brothers, the Eternals trailer has successfully triggered a cascade of emotions among fans across the world.

With the hype surrounding the film reaching astronomical levels, all eyes are now on November 5th, which is when the film is slated to release worldwide.