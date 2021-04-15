"Winter is Coming": Game of Thrones cryptic tweet has fans wondering if Season 8 will be remade with "perfect ending"

The Game of Thrones Twitter handle has teased the arrival of winter yet again.
It's been exactly two years since the series adaptation of G.R.R Martin's magnum opus Game of Thrones ended with a rather forgettable finale, but a sense of nostalgia continues to surround the hit TV show.
The Twitter handle of Game of Thrones recently sent fans into a tizzy after posting a cryptic tweet that bore a familiar message that has now become globally synonymous with the iconic franchise:
Upon seeing the ominous motto of House Stark, fans of the franchise had a collective meltdown as it transported them right back to Westeros.
Ever since the series ended on an underwhelming note, the demands for a fan-favoured remake have been relentlessly persistent online.
This recent tweet once again acted as a catalyst, as hordes of fans decided to act upon the tweet by demanding a Game of Thrones Season 8 remake, this time with the "perfect ending".
Game of Thrones' tweet backfires as fans savagely roast Season 8 amid rising demands of a remake
Apart from being an ominous adage against the march of the Nightwalkers and the onset of an unforgivable winter, "Winter is Coming" is also famously remembered as the name of the very first Game of Thrones episode.
The season premiere successfully kickstarted a glorious episodic run that was replete with betrayals, bloodlust and bedlam, as it went on to captivate millions of global viewers for 8 long years.
With the season's tenth-anniversary celebrations set to officially take place on the 17th, speculation was rife online regarding the cryptic tweet's message. Fans are now wondering whether it was merely a tribute to the series' legacy or an indication of a possible expansion in the works.
What's also interesting to note is that this tweet by the Game of Thrones Twitter handle coincided with a recent blog update by G.R.R Martin which bore the same "Winter is Coming" message at the top:
Moments after the tweet went viral, the comments section witnessed a flurry of activity as scores of fans took the opportunity to not only demand a remake but also lambast the disappointing finale once again.
With more than 9,000 comments and counting, here are some of the best reactions online:
From the reactions above, it seems like fans are still reeling from the impact of the undercooked finale two years ago.
With the aforementioned tweet gaining massive traction online, it now remains to be seen if it has anything to do with the highly anticipated Targaryen-driven prequel "House of the Dragon."