"Winter is Coming": Game of Thrones cryptic tweet has fans wondering if Season 8 will be remade with "perfect ending"

The Game of Thrones Twitter handle has teased the arrival of winter yet again.

It's been exactly two years since the series adaptation of G.R.R Martin's magnum opus Game of Thrones ended with a rather forgettable finale, but a sense of nostalgia continues to surround the hit TV show.

The Twitter handle of Game of Thrones recently sent fans into a tizzy after posting a cryptic tweet that bore a familiar message that has now become globally synonymous with the iconic franchise:

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021

Upon seeing the ominous motto of House Stark, fans of the franchise had a collective meltdown as it transported them right back to Westeros.

Ever since the series ended on an underwhelming note, the demands for a fan-favoured remake have been relentlessly persistent online.

This recent tweet once again acted as a catalyst, as hordes of fans decided to act upon the tweet by demanding a Game of Thrones Season 8 remake, this time with the "perfect ending".

Game of Thrones' tweet backfires as fans savagely roast Season 8 amid rising demands of a remake

Apart from being an ominous adage against the march of the Nightwalkers and the onset of an unforgivable winter, "Winter is Coming" is also famously remembered as the name of the very first Game of Thrones episode.

The season premiere successfully kickstarted a glorious episodic run that was replete with betrayals, bloodlust and bedlam, as it went on to captivate millions of global viewers for 8 long years.

With the season's tenth-anniversary celebrations set to officially take place on the 17th, speculation was rife online regarding the cryptic tweet's message. Fans are now wondering whether it was merely a tribute to the series' legacy or an indication of a possible expansion in the works.

What's also interesting to note is that this tweet by the Game of Thrones Twitter handle coincided with a recent blog update by G.R.R Martin which bore the same "Winter is Coming" message at the top:

That’s neat that George is leaving the cabin in a few months. Good for him. Hey wait ... what’s up with that icon at the top of the post? pic.twitter.com/9KJ263OucL — BryndenBFish (@BryndenBFish) April 13, 2021

Moments after the tweet went viral, the comments section witnessed a flurry of activity as scores of fans took the opportunity to not only demand a remake but also lambast the disappointing finale once again.

With more than 9,000 comments and counting, here are some of the best reactions online:

if HBO wants me to watch a Game Of Thrones spin off I want a personal apology for season 8. 12 pt font, double spaced, no funny business on the margins — Astead (@AsteadWesley) April 14, 2021

Fuck Game of thrones season 8, All my homies hate Game of thrones season 8. pic.twitter.com/2r8zVkFYsi — UTD Sensei 🔴👹 (@Ay_Scope) April 14, 2021

They gave Zack Snyder 70 something million bucks to "fix" Justice League.



Fix season 8. You could probably do it in three episodes. https://t.co/27qMD3iFjC — John Hornor Jacobs (@johnhornor) April 14, 2021

Me seeing people wanting HBO to do a redo of Season 8 of Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/scs7ENlFi3 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 15, 2021

No. It’s not. Summer is coming. Winter sucks. Season 8 fucked it for you. Let it die! https://t.co/lf9XpdooWJ — Duncan (@o_shire) April 14, 2021

Winter was coming for 7 fucking years and then disappeared in 15 minutes. Nobody fucking cares anymore. If you can give Zack Snyder $100 million for Justice League, u can remake season 8. https://t.co/UMdP2xBFY5 — Froste 💯 (@Froste) April 14, 2021

All of those ppl defending season 8... pic.twitter.com/NPfNdMCI8a — the realm’s delight. pfizer puta. (@vaalkyrjaa) April 14, 2021

You got some gottdamn nerve. It’s finally getting warm and you wanna poke ya lil nose out like we forgot season 8 already. GET A JOB. LEAVE US ALONE. https://t.co/oee0lRobpB — Aaron West (@oeste) April 14, 2021

please redo season 8 — Harsh (@HarshP722) April 14, 2021

I wish we could see the stats on how the streaming viewership must have plummeted. I used to relish having Game of Thrones on for background noise while doing other things. Now I can't even enjoy an episode because I know a hot pile of garbage is coming in Season 8. — Duke Skymocker (@DukeSkymocker) April 15, 2021

Are you guys finally remaking season 8? 🥺 — Daniel (@thedan41) April 14, 2021

Honestly like the way it ended., I was like wtf I waited so long for this???? Oh c'mon they surely could've done better! — Im'Ay ̷̐ ̈́ ͂ ̈́͂ (@Aydoncorleone) April 14, 2021

Season 8 remake? 👀 — JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) April 14, 2021

Winter is over cause y’all messed it up a year ago — Drew Smith (@thatbullsmitty) April 14, 2021

Winter was coming for 7 seasons then died in a week. — Travis (@USC_Travis) April 14, 2021

Hmmmmmm is it tho?

Remember this “brilliant” character development? pic.twitter.com/2npOd7K1CV — C O P A カパザト (@Copaxatl) April 14, 2021

Imagine building the big villain for like 8 years and completely delete it in a second by a screaming teenager with a knife. — Andy 💬 (@andyEUx) April 14, 2021

Ya I am not falling for that again — Clint Evans (@Maven) April 14, 2021

Winter came and couldn't even make past the north!

The biggest threat in history of westeros with thousands of years of preparations lasted one night against the 1st prepared army they met !

What a joke ! — Fouad (@FouadBaha) April 14, 2021

WE WANT REMAKE!!! with more episode 😔 — call me Bob (@imagineboyfrend) April 15, 2021

Ruined season by rushing it without character progression. All that for the chance to write a Star Wars movie that was yanked because season 8 was a disaster. — Lonely Indiana Democrat (@RdSull) April 14, 2021

No shot lol — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 14, 2021

Ideally, I'd like to forget about season 7 too...



Redo both seasons? — Raul Seakowski (@RaulSeakowski) April 14, 2021

If D & D wanted to move on to other projects HBO should have brought in new leaders to finish the show. Seasons 1 - 4 are amazing. 5 - 6 had a big drop off but were still good. 7 sucked. 8 was a fucking travesty.



The actors, the fans and everyone involved deserved better. — Travis Overvig (@travis_overvig) April 14, 2021

The Night King we deserved vs the Night King we got pic.twitter.com/bhbAjYsaqf — mufaddal (@DMufaddal) April 14, 2021

Indeed it did, the episode when they were beyond the wall was better than that last fight. They even got themselves a Dragon. Also I had to turn the brightness up on my tv and watch it twice 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/V8DbNe6iBo — charlita howard (@charlita_howard) April 14, 2021

Never before have I seen a series nose dive so hard and be abandoned by its fans and viewers. I'm currently re-watching the show and it physically hurts to know how unrewarding the finale is. If y'all can revive this franchise, it would be a miracle — Saberspark (@Saberspark) April 14, 2021

Remake the god awful Season 8 and make it actually good and I'll be coming. — BikiniBodhi 🦀 FNATIC (@BikiniBodhi) April 14, 2021

Winter came and couldn't make it past WINTERFELL.



The big bad Night King was killed by a stab by a screaming teenager.



Jon Snow became the most exoensive extra in TV history. Masterclass writing like, 'I dun want et" and "she's muh queen."



Redo Season 7&8. Then we'll talk. — BackupTasha🇬🇲🇺🇸 (WEAR A MASK) (@ABackuptasha) April 14, 2021

Definitely poorly written and poorly acting. season 7 wasn’t very good either. — Angus Finn (@AngusFinn1) April 15, 2021

Tudundum rudundudundum Tudundum..... — Muhammad Esmail (@gambit_me) April 14, 2021

From the reactions above, it seems like fans are still reeling from the impact of the undercooked finale two years ago.

With the aforementioned tweet gaining massive traction online, it now remains to be seen if it has anything to do with the highly anticipated Targaryen-driven prequel "House of the Dragon."