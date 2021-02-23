Big Hero 6 characters are reportedly coming to the MCU, and fans can't keep calm

According to recent rumors, beloved characters from the world of Big Hero 6 might be making their live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) very soon.
The news of this development was conveyed recently by The DisInsider.
The most likely candidates seem to be the lead pair of Baymax and Hiro, who were portrayed by Scott Adsit and Ryan Potter in the 2014 animated film.
Upon release, Big Hero 6 became the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel Comics characters. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, the Big Hero 6 franchise boasts of an eclectic range of characters, including the likes of Silver Samurai, Sunfire, Honey Lemon, GoGo Tomago, Wasabi and more.
With this recent rumor creating a whole new world of possibilities, several fans took to Twitter to express happiness over the same.
Fans react to Big Hero 6 coming to the MCU: Avengers Age of Ultron, Stan Lee and more
In 2014, Walt Disney Studios introduced Big Hero 6 to the mainstream audience with a stellar cinematic adaptation that raked in millions at the box office.
The original Big Hero 6 series debuted in 1998 as a three-part miniseries, written by Scott Lobdell and illustrated by Gus Vasquez.
Despite making several creative changes to the original superhero line-up of the comics, the film went on to become a major hit among global audiences.
Apart from doing well commercially, the film was also a critical success, going on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 87th Academy Awards. Fetauring an ensemble cast which included the likes of Alan Tudyk, Jaime Chung, James Comwell, TJ Miller and more, Big Hero 6 went on to strike box office gold by achieving a near-perfect blend of entertainment and sentiment.
Interestingly enough, a majority of fans were left surprised on realizing that Big Hero 6 is actually very much a part of the Marvel universe.
Several Twitter users also pointed out an interesting Big Hero 6 Easter Egg in Avengers Age of Ultron:
In the tweet above, an image from Avengers Age of Ultron is shared, where Tony Stark sifts through a series of AI programs.
One of these is labelled Tadashi, which is a reference to Tadashi Hamada, Hiro's elder brother and the creator of Baymax, the lovable inflatable robot.
Another reveal which pays homage to the comics' Marvel roots is the post-credits scene of the 2014 film, where Fred's father is revealed to be Stan Lee:
In light of this latest development, several fans took to Twitter to react ecstatically to the news of Big Hero 6 characters potentially joining the MCU:
While Marvel Studios is yet to confirm or deny these rumors, the news has certainly unlocked a plethora of possible scenarios. It has also left fans wondering how exactly the characters from Big Hero 6 will be introduced into the MCU.Published 23 Feb 2021, 17:35 IST