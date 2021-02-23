Big Hero 6 characters are reportedly coming to the MCU, and fans can't keep calm

According to recent rumors, beloved characters from the world of Big Hero 6 might be making their live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) very soon.

The news of this development was conveyed recently by The DisInsider.

Exclusive: Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU https://t.co/21eXUUBXjV — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) February 22, 2021

The most likely candidates seem to be the lead pair of Baymax and Hiro, who were portrayed by Scott Adsit and Ryan Potter in the 2014 animated film.

Upon release, Big Hero 6 became the first Disney animated film to feature Marvel Comics characters. Based on the Marvel comic of the same name, the Big Hero 6 franchise boasts of an eclectic range of characters, including the likes of Silver Samurai, Sunfire, Honey Lemon, GoGo Tomago, Wasabi and more.

With this recent rumor creating a whole new world of possibilities, several fans took to Twitter to express happiness over the same.

Fans react to Big Hero 6 coming to the MCU: Avengers Age of Ultron, Stan Lee and more

In 2014, Walt Disney Studios introduced Big Hero 6 to the mainstream audience with a stellar cinematic adaptation that raked in millions at the box office.

The original Big Hero 6 series debuted in 1998 as a three-part miniseries, written by Scott Lobdell and illustrated by Gus Vasquez.

Despite making several creative changes to the original superhero line-up of the comics, the film went on to become a major hit among global audiences.

Just a reminder to everyone that Big Hero 6 is based on a Marvel comic pic.twitter.com/51JUg4hH23 — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) February 22, 2021

Big Hero 6 may possibly come to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I need to remind everyone that the original Baymax in the Marvel comics is completely different than in the Disney animated film. pic.twitter.com/BBAvQMyrkW — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) February 23, 2021

Apart from doing well commercially, the film was also a critical success, going on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 87th Academy Awards. Fetauring an ensemble cast which included the likes of Alan Tudyk, Jaime Chung, James Comwell, TJ Miller and more, Big Hero 6 went on to strike box office gold by achieving a near-perfect blend of entertainment and sentiment.

Interestingly enough, a majority of fans were left surprised on realizing that Big Hero 6 is actually very much a part of the Marvel universe.

Several Twitter users also pointed out an interesting Big Hero 6 Easter Egg in Avengers Age of Ultron:

I love how everyone is surprised about Big Hero 6 coming to the MCU as if there wasn’t already a reference in Age of Ultron. pic.twitter.com/qVWfIkFjSo — 💜Prowling Gambino💚|ZSJL HYPE!!! (@ProwlingGambino) February 23, 2021

In the tweet above, an image from Avengers Age of Ultron is shared, where Tony Stark sifts through a series of AI programs.

One of these is labelled Tadashi, which is a reference to Tadashi Hamada, Hiro's elder brother and the creator of Baymax, the lovable inflatable robot.

Another reveal which pays homage to the comics' Marvel roots is the post-credits scene of the 2014 film, where Fred's father is revealed to be Stan Lee:

They bringing Big Hero 6 to the MCU?! LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOO!!!!



Also, ppl really didn't know BH6 was Marvel? Stan Lee was literally Fred's dad in the movie! Where ya'll been? pic.twitter.com/QHfygrGiA2 — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) February 23, 2021

In light of this latest development, several fans took to Twitter to react ecstatically to the news of Big Hero 6 characters potentially joining the MCU:

BIG HERO 6 IS BEING INTRODUCED TO THE MCU. I NEED TO KNOW WHO IS PLAYING TADASHI pic.twitter.com/vHJpv9gQQP — jaz😈 ⁷ (@TheePrincessJaz) February 23, 2021

Big Hero 6 for MCU, huh? Shit I’m down.

ESPECIALLY since Baymax is gonna look like his comic version pic.twitter.com/tC9avM2G29 — A sentient Capri Sun (@ThorniestBerry) February 23, 2021

can we talk about how tadashi from big hero 6 was fine as hell pic.twitter.com/hAUkJrrhFl — ♡ana♡ | watched wv | loves cnco and stevebucky (@ILoveCNCO3000) February 23, 2021

Since Big Hero 6 is getting traction again due to the recent news I want to do a thread comparing (just comparing) the comic designs to their movie counterparts



First: Hiro



Originally being named Hiro Takachiho instead of Hiro Hamada like in the Disney movie pic.twitter.com/ZMhEgxkK8L — ⚡Ven🌃 (@LuchaGold) February 23, 2021

YESSS Big hero 6 is a masterpiece try and tell me otherwise https://t.co/WtlNYOguZg — Bailey 🎬 (@SpiderBat57) February 23, 2021

When Big Hero 6 interact with the young avengers sometimes pic.twitter.com/xfLhqgvIMJ — Maddox| WandaVision Spoilers (@cbmroyale) February 23, 2021

i really fw the movie big hero 6, it’s one of my all time favorite disney movies pic.twitter.com/b49W3EhcTR — not laila snow (@LailaSnow8) February 23, 2021

Nobody:



Baymax and the Big Hero 6 team showing up in #wandavision pic.twitter.com/h3vWWaD1BM — Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) February 23, 2021

I’m so happy Big Hero 6 could be in The MCU. They are awesome and I can’t wait to see them alongside the MCU pic.twitter.com/Nacukk2jGz — Cluver (@CluverAtreides) February 23, 2021

had to doodle something to celebrate big hero 6 getting into the mcu !! i adore hiro and baymax and i'm begging marvel and disney to do them justice 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JbqxGnmSky — finn @ 3! 🎂 (@kiuost) February 23, 2021

I guess today’s the day I find out Big Hero 6 is actually a Marvel comic pic.twitter.com/s1cX9UoHfb — alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 23, 2021

11 year old me learning the Disney animated movie Big Hero 6 was based on a Marvel comic pic.twitter.com/RkdGdErP5V — ⨂ Alan The Gunter Shill ⨂ (@AJCI282002) February 23, 2021

While Marvel Studios is yet to confirm or deny these rumors, the news has certainly unlocked a plethora of possible scenarios. It has also left fans wondering how exactly the characters from Big Hero 6 will be introduced into the MCU.