Batista could quit his character as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy

Even before Batista hung up his boots as a WWE Superstar, he was cutting his teeth in the entertainment business by portraying larger-than-life characters in blockbuster Hollywood movies.

Known in real life as Dave Bautista, he first broke into the acting business by getting a small role as an alien in the sixth season of the television series Smallville.

Since then, The Animal has gone on to portray another intergalactic entity in the form of Marvel superhero character Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, and in subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recently, he took to social media to provide a major update on his future as Drax in the MCU movies.

Batista to quit playing Drax on the silver screen?

Batista recently took to Twitter to reply to a tweet from IGN which speculated that the upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might be the last time we see Drax in the MCU.

The Animal clarified that Drax will stay, but he won't be playing the character anymore. The six-time WWE world champion joked that by the time Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out he will be 54-years-old and that he is "expecting everything to start sagging."

Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! 🤷🏻‍♂️by the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! 😱 im expecting everything to start sagging any second now. 😂 https://t.co/eRJR6ZPtE2 — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 8, 2021

Batista entertained fans all around the world as a WWE Superstar following which he entertained fans on the silver screen. His comedic portrayal of Drax the Destroyer helped popularize the character amongst superhero and comic book fans.

While Batista did state that he would stop portraying Drax, he did not mention whether he would move on or stay as an actor.

Batista's last WWE match was at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H in a brutal No Holds Barred contest. The Game emerged as the winner and the following day, Batista announced his retirement from wrestling and thanked the WWE Universe.

What are your thoughts on Batista quitting his role as Drax? And where do you think Dave will go next? Leave your thoughts in the comments.