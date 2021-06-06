The Owl House Season 2: Release date, plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

Here is some good news for fans of The Owl House. The second season of the popular show is now on its way. The Owl House was created by Dana Terrace. The first season of The Owl House premiered on Disney Channel on January 10th 2020. The Owl House features voiceovers by Sarah-Nicole Robles, Wendie Malick and Alex Hirsch.

The Owl House was renewed for a second season before the premiere of the first season. Later, The Owl House was renewed for a third and final season. Reports say that every season will have three 45-minute specials.

Release Date of The Owl House Season 2

Based on the latest updates, The Owl House Season 2 is set to be released on June 12th, 2021 at 10 AM. The Owl House Season 2 will land on the Disney Channel. As stated earlier, the makers have also announced a third season.

The plot of The Owl House Season 2

The Owl House makers have not yet revealed any information related to the plot. However, The Owl House Season 2 will continue from where Season 1 ended. We saw Luz feeling guilty since Eda lost her powers. In the first episode of The Owl House Season 1, we saw Luz going on an adventure to search for something to help the Owl House.

Lilith is now on better terms with the main characters. There is a possibility that Lilith might take part in adventures and missions with Luz and the Owl House gang. The makers of The Owl House have revealed the titles of the first five episodes of The Owl House Season 2.

Episode 1 – Separate Tides

Episode 2 – Escaping Expulsion

Episode 3 – Echoes of the Past

Episode 4 – Keep Up A-fear-ances

Episode 5 – Through the Looking Glass Ruins

Trailer of The Owl House Season 2

The trailer for The Owl House Season 2 was recently released by Disney Channel. The Owl House 2 trailer opens with a scene where we see Luz recording a video message for her mother. Luz explains her most recent experiences and how she destroyed the portal to return home and save Eda. Luz promises that she will find her way back and plans to uncover any mysteries related to her portal key.

40 seconds into the trailer for The Owl House Season 2, we see a montage along with some intense music. It includes fan-favorite characters from Season 1, new outfits, characters, monsters and beasts, a few creepy shots and magic. It ends with a scene where Emperor Belos is rebuilding the portal. There are some gems for the Lumity shippers.

The episodes of The Owl House Season 2 might be released on Disney+. However, this has not been confirmed. Owl House Season 2 will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes of The Owl House Season 2 will air from June 12th to August 14th. The airing time for the next 11 episodes of The Owl House Season 2 will be announced soon.

