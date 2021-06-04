"Don't fall for it" - Tyron Woodley warns fans not to be manipulated by Jake Paul's Disney backstory

Tyron Woodley is gearing up to trade blows with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a boxing bout on August 28. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Woodley has warned fans not to fall for Jake Paul's 'Disney' gimmick.

During a media scrum following the intense staredown with 'The Problem Child,' Tyron Woodley stated that it would be foolish to undermine Paul's boxing skillset. 'The Chosen One' believes the younger Paul has all the required attributes for being labeled as a professional fighter.

"[Jake Paul] is a fighter. Guys, if we're going to sit and act like Jake is not a fighter, we are all fooling ourselves. He is a fighter. Because he got into the ring and he fought...at the end of the day, you could watch his timing, rythym, and footwork was there."

Jake Paul played the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons until 2017. Disney reportedly severed ties with Paul after Los Angeles news station KTLA reported the 24-year-old's rash behavior around his neighborhood.

Tyron Woodley is of the notion that Jake Paul has come way past his television career. According to 'T-Wood,' Paul has achieved a lot in combat sports since his Disney channel gig.

"Don't let him play y'all. 'I'm a YouTuber, I'm a Disney guy.' Last week you were a fighter when you were turning up to the club with the celebrities when you were saying nobody wants to fight you. Keep that energy. How long has it been since you've been at Disney? I can say I'm a collegiate wrestler. I don't punch people. He has done a lot of s**t in between like I have."

Tyron Woodley speaks about Jake Paul's previous opponents

Tyron Woodley has given props to the YouTube sensation for displaying a deep arsenal in his previous two matches. Speaking about Paul's boxing match against basketball player Nate Robinson, Woodley said:

"I didn't see the first one. The last two fights were just too fast. But the little action that I saw was clean. Good defensively. Nate [Robinson] was rushing him. [Jake Paul] protected himself and he came out of the shell and cracked."

Tyron Woodley revealed his advice to Ben Askren leading up to the latter's April 17th clash with Jake Paul on Triller Fight Club. Had 'Funky' followed his counsel, the former UFC champion believes Jake wouldn't have caught the former Bellator champion clean in the first round.

"I didn't train Ben [Askren] for the whole training camp. I just told him one thing. I said, 'Ben, he has got his hands wrapped to punch hard. He is going to try to crack you. I gave him something specific to do defensively. Had he done that, the punch would've never made it to his chin," said Tyron Woodley.

Check out the entire media scrum below:

