What is Triller Fight Club and what does Jake Paul have to do with it?

Triller Fight Club is the official banner under which Jake Paul will take on former UFC fighter Ben Askren. This will be the former's third professional boxing matchup. The fight is set to headline a pay-per-view scheduled for April 17th, 2021.

Several artists, including Justin Beiber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Diplo, and Major Lazer will perform at the four-hour-long pay-per-view event. The show will be directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus.

Triller Fight Club came into existence in December 2020, when Triller Network joined hands with 'The Fight Club'. Ryan Kavanaugh, Triller Network's co-controlling shareholder, elaborated on why the promotion has incorporated a star-studded lineup for the forthcoming event headlined by Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

"This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match. By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique story-telling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going shock and awe people. An all-star artist line-up with a boxing card that mixes pop culture phenoms, legends and rising stars; we are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before."

You mean im gonna get to meet Justin Bieber!!! @triller pic.twitter.com/d7J3kIMRjy — Funky (@Benaskren) March 17, 2021

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren : Betting odds favor the YouTube superstar to win the upcoming bout

Ben Askren is a +100 underdog against Jake Paul, who is being favored by many reputed betting websites such as MyBookie.ag. Jake Paul is a -140 underdog coming into his third professional boxing outing next month.

Throughout his pro-MMA career, Ben Askren dominated his opponents with relentless wrestling pressure. 'Funky' would often manage to get a hold of his opponents and impose his will on them.

However, the former Bellator champion was never regarded as an elite striker. Regardless, Askren is planning on wearing down the younger of the Paul brothers with relentless striking pressure:

“Yeah, because I don’t have a huge amount of power. So, it’d take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life. And then, you know, eventually, he’ll just say look, ‘I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f**king punched anymore. I’m just gonna roll over’”, said Ben Askren on the Ariel Helwani MMA show.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, hot damn that face is ugly!!! pic.twitter.com/G0oAZ9dza6 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 1, 2021